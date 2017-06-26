An opportunity to find real allies

By James Wang 王景弘

All the commentary about the termination of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Panama has helped the Taiwanese clarify their sometimes unclear view of the nation’s status.

Those in favor of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) discourse call it the termination of diplomatic ties between the Republic of China (ROC), or perhaps Taiwan, and Panama, and say that Panama and “our nation” had enjoyed a 107-year-long friendship since the beginning of relations in 1910.

However, when Emperor Pu Yi (溥儀) acceded to the throne near the end of the Qing Dynasty, Taiwan was a Japanese colony, so it is absurd to refer to the Qing Empire’s establishment of a consulate general in Panama more than a century ago as the beginning of diplomatic ties between “our nation” and Panama

Taiwan and Panama have never had diplomatic relations, as their relations were the absurd product of the game of who represents China. As China demands that Taiwanese sovereignty be placed in the Chinese basket before playing the game, China can be sure of winning, while for Taiwan it is a game where it stands to lose everything.

The response of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to the termination of relations with Panama was more solemn and creative than its response to the severing of ties with Sao Tome and Principe last year.

Not only was the level of the official response raised to Presidential Office Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Tsai herself, but the ambiguous term “our nation” was also replaced by clarifications of the nation’s status by highlighting that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are two different states.

The diplomatic language of their statements proposed a concept of two states that do not have jurisdiction over each other by listing the ROC and the People’s Republic of China simultaneously, and Tsai said: “The Republic of China is a sovereign nation... We must stand together and ensure that Taiwan’s 23 million citizens continue to determine our own destiny... We are a sovereign nation. This sovereignty cannot be challenged nor traded.”

Tsai also accused the Beijing authorities of manipulating the “one China” principle and putting pressure on Taiwan’s international space, and called on the public to “stand together” when facing the world.

Tsai’s statement was a higher-level response than the reactions of former presidents Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) in similar situations, and her wording was more precise.

The Ma administration complied with the representation game that Beijing is certain to win. Although the Chen administration used the term “ROC on Taiwan” to distinguish Taiwan from China, it remained bogged down by Beijing’s propaganda and manipulation.

Former KMT legislator Lin Yu-fang (林郁方), who holds a doctoral degree, mocked former premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃), who holds a bachelor’s degree, for not having achieved “greater academic success.” Yu’s comment on the Panama case was the most accurate.

“Taiwan’s diplomatic allies will only show up when there has been a drastic decrease in the number of the ROC’s diplomatic allies,” Yu said.

The changed relations with Panama do not represent a crisis. Rather, this serves as a turning point for Taiwan and an opportunity to seek real diplomatic ties.

James Wang is a media commentator.

Translated by Eddy Chang