National affairs conference adrift

By Lin Yu-hsiung 林鈺雄

Since the national affairs conference on judicial reform began its group discussions in February, the five sub-committees comprising the conference have reached a series of resolutions on a number of issues. As there are more than 100 issues that need to be discussed before the conference ends, there are expected to be 60 to 100 resolutions.

Many of the issues involve amending the law, and perhaps even the Constitution. In addition, many of them — such as choosing between a jury or a bench trial, creating a “pyramid structure” for the justice system and diversifying the recruitment sources of judges — are very complex, enormous in scale and require specialized knowledge.

Simply put, the number of issues the conference is planning to cover in just four months could surpass the number of bills that the legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee handles in two terms — or eight years.

This is not a joke or hyperbole. If authorities are to continue to dodge questions regarding the role of the national affairs conference, which they should have explained in the beginning, it is likely to end up like the long-stalled Taipei Dome project. In other words, the national affairs conference — which former Judicial Yuan vice president Su Yeong-chin (蘇永欽) once described as “judicial shenanigans” — would create more problems than it could solve.

To determine the role of the national affairs conference, it would be useful to review what its preparatory committee has said.

Chiu Hei-yuan (瞿海源), a member of the preparatory committee and convener of one of the conference’s sub-committees, said that the nature of the national affairs conference is to provide consultations and advice.

Hsu Yu-hsiu (許玉秀), another sub-committee convener, disagreed, saying that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) never said that.

Clearly, even the organizers cannot agree on the nature of the conference. However, this is not the only thing about the national affairs conference that is hard to believe. In the past few months, the conference has been involved in countless ridiculous incidents.

Aside from committee members taking on each other, the committee has also criticized others outside the committee. For example, according to a report by Storm Media last month, when asked by New Power Party Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) whether the Judicial Yuan would implement decisions made by the conference, Judicial Yuan Secretary-General Lu Tai-lang (呂太郎) simply said the Judicial Yuan would respect the conference’s decisions.

Hsu responded that the conference would be a complete waste of time if the Judicial Yuan refused to carry out its conclusions.

In another report by the Chinese-language United Daily News last month, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) told Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) that the Legislative Yuan would not do exactly as the national affairs conference says.

Indeed, the conflict between the national affairs conference and the legislature, and that between the conference and the constitutional system, have already reached the highest levels.

Tainan District Court Judge Lin Chen-hsien (林臻嫺) said the conference’s plans to reform the judiciary were attempts to “blatantly interfere with the judicial system in the name of judicial reform by allowing people with power, but no responsibilities, to make backroom decisions about the judiciary in an unchecked manner. It is unconstitutional and destructive to the nation’s political system.”