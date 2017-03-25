The 60th anniversary of the EU

By EUROPEAN REPRESENTATIVES

“People only accept change when they are faced with necessity, and only recognize necessity when a crisis is upon them.”

— Jean Monnet.

On this day 60 years ago, European nation-states, having emerged from the ruins of death and destruction of two world wars, opened a new chapter of history. Six representatives of European states signed the European Economic Community into existence through the Treaties of Rome.

In doing so, the leaders of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands acted with a clear vision — far ahead of their time — and laid the foundations of an “ever-closer union among the peoples of Europe” that has evolved into today’s EU.

A union where business thrives due to the benefits of trading in a single market and using a single currency. A union where students freely exchange ideas and challenge their perspectives by studying in numerous member states. A union in which innovation cuts across state boundaries and contributes to societal advancement. A union in which our guests are welcome to travel and explore unique places that are united in their diversity, and have built a “union among people” rather than merely “cooperation between states.”

The EU, at its heart, is a dream of a peaceful, shared future. It is about guaranteed freedoms and shared growth. It is about the voluntary pooling of sovereignty to serve national and common interests in a more effective way than each member state could on its own.

The remarkable results achieved across the EU and its member states over the past 60 years are in no small part due to its development-driven strengths. Though our future generations will not relate to Europe’s divided history in the same way as our forebears did, it must never be forgotten that today the EU has seen 70 years of peace after millennia of wars and turmoil.

Due to the four freedoms of goods, services, labor and capital, we also stand stronger together economically, as the world’s largest single market and trading power.

We are Taiwan’s largest investor and one of its most important trading partners. The euro is also the world’s second-most-used currency. Our commitment to peace and sustainable development extends beyond our own borders, as the world’s largest donor of development and humanitarian aid.

Globally, we seek to innovate and contribute to the international community as a whole and vow to work closely with like-minded partners who share our values. We count Taiwan amongst them, as an open and democratic society with respect for human rights and large potential for continued cooperation and increased bilateral trade.

The EU continues to be a unique project. It is, after all, still a relatively young institution when compared to most of its member states and is a “work in progress.” Those who seek to innovate and break new ground are presented with unique challenges.

Additionally, the EU faces regional and global challenges: The ramifications of an aging society, a destabilized neighborhood, terrorism, a refugee crisis and significant migration, as well as socioeconomic challenges and effects of climate change.

However, in a globalized world, these challenges are neither surprising nor should they be limiting.

The EU is built on common values and a common vision. Ever since the signing of the Treaties of Rome, this unique project continues to show great resilience and upholds the conviction that by joining forces, each member state will be better off. Considering the uncertain times in which we live, the need for a united EU voice and collective action will only become greater.