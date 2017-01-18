US president-elect Donald Trump steering into uncertain waters

By Joseph Stiglitz

Every January, I try to craft a forecast for the coming year. Economic forecasting is notoriously difficult; but, notwithstanding the truth expressed in former US president Harry Truman’s request for a one-armed economist — who would not be able to say “on the other hand” — my record has been credible.

In recent years, I correctly foresaw that, in the absence of stronger fiscal stimulus — which was not forthcoming in either Europe or the US — recovery from the Great Recession of 2008 would be slow. In making these forecasts, I have relied more on analysis of underlying economic forces than on complex econometric models.

For example, at the beginning of last year, it seemed clear that the deficiencies of global aggregate demand that have been manifest for the past several years were unlikely to change dramatically. Thus, I thought that forecasters of a stronger recovery were looking at the world through rose-tinted glasses. Economic developments unfolded much as I anticipated.

Not so the political events of last year. I had been writing for years that unless growing inequality — especially in the US, but also in many countries throughout the world — was addressed, there would be political consequences. However, inequality continued to worsen — with striking data showing that average life expectancy in the US was on the decline.

These results were foreshadowed by a study last year, by Anne Case and Angus Deaton, which showed that life expectancy was on the decline for large segments of the population — including the US’ so-called angry men of the Rust Belt states.

However, with the incomes of the bottom 90 percent of Americans having stagnated for close to a third of a century — and declining for a significant proportion — the health data simply confirmed that things were not going well for very large swaths of the US. While the US might be at the extreme of this trend, things were little better elsewhere.

However, if it seemed clear that there would be political consequences, their form and timing were far less obvious. Why did the backlash in the US come just when the economy seemed to be on the mend, rather than earlier? Why did it manifest itself in a lurch to the right? After all, it was the Republicans who had blocked assistance to those losing their jobs as a result of the globalization they pushed assiduously. It was the Republicans who, in 26 states, refused to allow the expansion of Medicaid, thereby denying health insurance to those at the bottom. Why was the victor somebody who made his living from taking advantage of others, openly admitted not paying his fair share of taxes and made tax avoidance a point of pride?

US president-elect Donald Trump grasped the spirit of the time: Things were not going well and many voters wanted change. Now they will get it: There will be no business as usual. However, seldom has there been more uncertainty. Which policies Trump will pursue remains unknown, to say nothing of which will succeed or what the consequences will be.

Trump seems hell-bent on having a trade war, but how will China and Mexico respond? Trump might well understand that what he proposes would violate WTO rules, but he might also know that it would take a long time for the WTO to rule against him, and by then, the US’ trade account might have been rebalanced.