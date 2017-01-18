A nation in search of its heroes

By Jerome Keating

Two recent incidents point to continuing issues that Taiwan faces as it progresses both in developing its national identity and furthering its democracy. These particular issues also raise questions, namely: Who are Taiwan’s national heroes? And how should they be defined?

The first incident took place when Free Taiwan Party Chairman Tsay Ting-kuei (蔡丁貴) said that instead of paying a fine, he was willing to serve at least part of a prison sentence for removing a statue of Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) from Tainan’s Tang Te-chang Memorial Park in 2014.

Tsay was clear that he was aware that his act was one of civil disobedience and upon his conviction, he was willing to pay the price.

However he also wanted it understood that he did it for Taiwan and its identity.

By his actions, Tsay was raising a specific challenge, namely: What direct relationship, if any, does Sun have to the nation building of Taiwan and its democracy?

Sun, of course, is considered a founder of the Republic of China (ROC), but that was in China in 1912 and at a time when Taiwan was a part of the Japanese empire. Furthermore, as it is obvious that Tsay knows Sun’s pictures are found in all government buildings in Taiwan, he was raising a different question regarding the validity of Sun’s pictures: Should they remain in such places?

The second recent incident also involved statues. This incident was the administrative decision by officials at National Chengchi University to remove all statues of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) from the university’s premises. The origin of National Chengchi University dates back to 1927, again in China and not Taiwan. The university was created to train students for civil service in the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). When the KMT was driven from China in 1949, the university followed and was reopened in Taiwan in 1954.

Both these statue incidents address the unique historical challenges that Taiwan faces as it develops its identity and frees itself from what could be called a Stockholm syndrome mentality that still hangs over it from the White Terror and Martial Law eras, when Taiwan was controlled by the KMT’s one-party state.

In short, even though Sun and Chiang might be considered heroes in the pantheon of the KMT diaspora, they obviously are not such in the eyes of Taiwanese. Instead their statues bring back memories of the sufferings, death and horrors of the White Terror period.

If this is the case, who then are or should be Taiwan’s real heroes?

Finding heroes in the establishment of Taiwan’s democracy is a challenging matter. First, because it proved to be a long process with many contributors, and second, in the process a free media developed and has set the bar high.

Unlike media propaganda machines of a one-party state, a free media makes it difficult to hide any individual’s faults and mistakes over the years. All people — even heroes — have feet of clay, as the saying goes, and a free media rarely lets such things go unnoticed. Few people can remain on a pedestal for too long under these conditions.

Who then might be the actual heroes of Taiwan’s democracy? The list of contenders swells. Certainly there were many martyrs who died as a result of the 228 Incident and the White Terror era. The names of some, but not all, are found at the 228 Memorial. Then there is Green Island (綠島), which served as the chief political prison of the times. Bo Yang (柏楊) served nearly 10 years there for a political cartoon, but he was only one of innumerable others. Many names, although not all, are engraved on a memorial wall there.