The Liberty Times Editorial: Airline debacle shows leaders’ flaws

What was the biggest news event in Taiwan last week? Anyone following the local news scene would surely say that it was the announcement that TransAsia Airways was stopping operations and would be dissolved.

This is clearly an important event, as it affects the lives of the company’s 1,700 employees and also has an impact on consumers. Still, the information available implies that if the situation is handled in a reasonable manner, the impact would be minimal.

It is not the end of the world when something like this happens to a business whose reputation has already suffered as badly as TransAsia’s.

The reason TransAsia opted for dissolution is that its assets are still bigger than its liabilities, which means that once the company initiates the liquidation procedure following approval at a shareholders’ meeting, it will be able to pay its government debt and taxes, employee salaries and severance payments, bank debt and even its shareholders.

The company has set up two trust accounts to handle two thorny issues, one with NT$600 million (US$18.78 million) to handle employee salaries and severance pay and another, also with NT$600 million, to handle compensation demands from passengers and travel agencies.

In addition, selling off its fleet of about 20 aircraft will not be a problem, and the overall assessment is precisely the same that TransAsia itself has made: If the company would have continued to operate, it would eventually have had to declare bankruptcy, and then it would have been more difficult for the company to meet its responsibilities.

However, as the company prepares to dissolve, several major flaws in the process have appeared.

On Monday, a huge volume of the company’s shares were traded, and legal proceedings have been initiated due to suspicions that company insiders and staff in affiliated companies engaged in insider trading.

Furthermore, in the middle of trading that day, the company issued a statement denying that it planned to suspend operations, although its office in Japan had published an announcement on its Web site saying that it would cease operations the following day.

These examples point to serious problems in TransAsia’s internal control process, which, by extension, puts the company’s credibility in serious doubt.

Third, the company on Monday afternoon announced that all its routes would be suspended the following day — for one day — without having first requested permission from the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) to do so.

The announcement led the CAA to fine the company NT$3 million (US$93,920), caused chaos for passengers who had flight reservations and hurt the public interest.

Not until Tuesday afternoon, following an ad hoc board meeting, did the company call a news conference to formally announce that it would be dissolved.

The whole process leaves much to be desired.

At the news conference, the company should have offered complimentary measures to show employees, customers, suppliers, creditors, shareholders, the government and society at large that it was handling the situation and would meet its responsibilities.

For example, it could have proposed a transitional period, defining a period for handling follow-up issues and gradually decreasing its flights in order to make it easier for its technical staff and flight attendants to find new jobs.