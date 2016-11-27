The Liberty Times Editorial: Government must show leadership

German Chancellor Angela Merkel just announced her run for a fourth consecutive term and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has started efforts to extend his term to 2021. Both are facing major domestic and external problems, in particular stimulating their economies. Looking at their political achievements in terms of hard figures, there is cause for concern. Still, their attempts to extend their leadership have met with strong support.

If Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union wins the election in fall next year, she would match former German chancellor Helmut Kohl’s 16-year term in office, and if Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party wins the 2018 election, Abe would be the longest-serving Japanese prime minister since World War II, ruling Japan for 10 years and breaking Japan’s run of short-term Cabinets that has lasted since the 1990s. Either would be of profound significance for any democratic country.

Do Merkel and Abe have anything in common in how they lead their countries? Merkel in September last year announced a policy to take in Middle Eastern refugees, which has led to a huge financial burden due to their slow entry into the labor market and it has also had effects on social order. As a result, her approval ratings have dropped and she has lost voters.

Abe is not doing much better. Although more than 80 percent of Japanese opposed a security law allowing the Japan Self-Defense Forces to engage in foreign military conflicts and thousands of people took to the streets in protest, it was passed by the Japanese parliament last year. Although the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, finalized in February, was strongly opposed by Japanese farmers and boycotted by Japan’s Democratic Party, Abe persisted and the Japanese House of Representatives approved it in a vote this month, submitting it to the Japanese House of Councilors for deliberation.

Merkel and Abe have made decisions ignoring public opinion, so why do a majority of voters continue to support their bids to extend their terms in office? In a survey conducted by polling company Emnid last week, 55 percent of respondents supported Merkel’s re-election bid, despite an August poll by the organization showing that 50 percent of respondent opposed her re-election. In Japan, an NHK poll last week showed that Abe’s approval stands at 55 percent.

Perhaps support for their strong leadership is related to external factors, as US president-elect Donald Trump’s victory is affecting the international framework. However, the main factor changing public opinion is probably the charisma the two have displayed through their ability to make decisions and stick to their values in the face of crisis, which has made them stand out in their own countries.

When you think you are right, “you should go for it, even if 10 million people stand in your way,” a Chinese saying goes. This is the quality a leader of any organization must have, but it does not mean acting without considering the consequences. Rather, it means taking concrete action when addressing a problem.

For example, Germany has been discussing raising its retirement age to 69 years to relieve financial pressure, and Japan has passed an agricultural white paper to increase exports of agricultural, aquatic and food products and to turn small farmers into an aggressive army of agricultural talent to boost their confidence in opening markets.