[ LETTER ]

‘Citizenship’ for all

We are right to speak out against US president-elect Donald Trump’s proposed immigration wall, mass deportations and Muslim ban. These immigration policies are fascist, impractical, stupid, etc.

Taiwan’s immigration policies are not as bad, but before we become a laughing stock, let us recognize that the immigration policies need to change.

Foreign factory workers and domestic workers could previously only legally live and work in Taiwan for less than 12 years. Now they can stay for 12 years. And there is talk of letting them stay for 15 years. Soon they will be allowed to stay for 100 years.

However, they still cannot become citizens. The solution is for foreign workers to become citizens.

Citizenship for all born in Taiwan. Citizenship for all who live in Taiwan. Citizenship now. Democracy now.

Andres Chang

Taipei