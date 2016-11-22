Red, blue, divided: Six views of the US election

By The New York Times / NY Times News Service

DENVER — Marjorie Haun, 55, a Trump supporter living in Colorado, let me sign into her Facebook account on Nov. 11. Anti-Trump protests had rocked cities across the US and I wanted to see what the reaction looked like to her. And so I logged in and took a spin.

THE ECHO CHAMBER

Her friends (she has 4,996) had posted images of a supposed US Democrat defecating on a sign showing an image of US president-elect Donald Trump.

Another shared a protest video — “Idiot paid anti-Trump anarchists yell ‘peaceful protest’ as they bash cars” — with the message: “Run these vile Liberal dirtbags down.”

Others called protesters “spoiled brats” and urged friends to keep their guns loaded.

Haun had added a video of her own — “Anti-Trump rioters brawl — with each other” — with a note: “Are we having fun yet?”

Then, I opened a new window and logged in as Meredith Dodson, 42, a Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton supporter who lives in Washington. She has 1,176 friends. On her feed, no one was talking about the protests. Instead, there was fear. How would women, African-Americans, Latinos, immigrants, gay people and others be treated under Trump?

“As a woman and a Latina I’m feeling lost and afraid,” one person wrote. “Friends please tell me you have my back.”

“This morning, I started mentally planning how I would react if someone were to refer to me as the ‘N’ word. It has already happened to three of my friends,” another wrote.

Dodson had tapped out her own message: “The vast majority of my daughter’s DC Public Schools PreK classmates are the children of immigrants,” she said. “These are three and four-year-olds. I am so frightened.”

In some ways, the echo chamber was the winner of this election. Here we are, deeply connected. And yet red America is typing away to red America, and blue America is typing away to blue America.

The day after the election, some people said the echo chamber had begun to feel like a prison.

I called Haun and Dodson and thanked them for letting me hang out in their social spaces.

Dodson said that she had two or three Facebook friends who supported Trump, but no real-life friends who did and that she had been trying to get out of her bubble.

“I have this suspicion that I have no idea what’s going on in the rest of white America,” she said.

Haun has a few friends who support Clinton, but they largely avoid talking about politics online, she said.

She was less concerned than Dodson about getting trapped in a loop of ideas.

“We want to be inclusive in our echo chamber,” she said. “If anyone wants to come in, come on in.” By JULIE TURKEWITZ

IN POWER, BUT STILL NOT ELITE

NEW ORLEANS — Perhaps the best way to understand “the elite” that Trump railed against is to consider what it is not — or at least how it differs from the way Clinton supporters might see it.

Elite does not simply mean having a lot of money. Trump, who inherited millions, is not considered an elite sellout by his supporters any more than Edward Snowden is considered a tool of the government for having worked at the US National Security Agency. Rather, the thinking goes, it is because Trump knows how it all works that he is in the best position to take it all apart.

“The people he hung around, with all those wealthy folks and how they manipulated everything,” made him uniquely qualified, said Pat Bruce, a conservative activist in the suburbs of Jackson, Mississippi, who grew excited about the Trump campaign when she saw that “he never changed what he said to fit what they wanted him to say.”