Trump shake-up may save Taiwan

By Huang Tien-lin 黃天麟

US president-elect Donald Trump’s victory at the polls caught the majority of observers off-guard, although a cool-headed analysis of the result shows that Trump’s rise to power was primarily driven by a backlash from disadvantaged white and middle-class Americans against the mainstream elite, which centered on issues such as globalization and free trade.

A political novice, Trump’s brand of “nativism” runs contrary to the doctrine of economic integration with China espoused by the pro-China camp in Taiwan. Since the US election, Taiwan’s pan-blue media have described Trump as a “madman,” a “clown” and “unpredictable.”

There has even been feverish talk of the US “abandoning” Taiwan in an attempt to persuade President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to rethink its strategic shift away from China toward the US and Japan and revise her stance on the so-called “1992 consensus.”

Could a Trump presidency be disadvantageous to Taiwan and will Taiwan lose US strategic support? If Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton had won the election it would have been advantageous to Taiwan, but a Trump administration may in fact be even more beneficial to Taiwan.

First, the assertion of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the pan-blue camp that Trump is “unpredictable” is false. Trump’s thinking process is clear, as are his domestic and international policies: He wishes to slash US corporate tax from 35 percent to 15 percent, reduce the number of federal tax brackets from seven to three, declare China a currency manipulator, withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and demand that the US’ allies contribute more toward the cost of US military bases in their countries.

There is a clear context, and the goal is to strengthen the US and guarantee the country’s continued status as a major world power.

The first foreign leader that Trump has asked to meet after assuming office is Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. One can therefore see that the theory of a US withdrawal from Asia is nothing more than wishful thinking on the part of the pan-blue camp.

Second, the origin behind Trump’s “America first” policy lies in his family background. Trump is a German-American and a devout Christian. Protestant and Catholic advocacy groups helped Trump by consolidating his support base, and he gained 81 percent of the evangelical Christian vote. The Christian worldview has always encompassed a rejection of atheism, authoritarianism and communism. Trump’s setting up of China as a supposed economic enemy of the US is founded on the logic of these beliefs: Trump will not change his position on China easily.

Third, in the past two years, under the threat of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) “China dream,” international momentum has been moving in favor of Taiwan. Former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) treacherous application to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank was the catalyst that brought about a successful visit by Tsai to the US last year in the run-up to Taiwan’s presidential election.

In addition, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands, earlier this year issued a ruling on the Philippine government’s lawsuit against China over disputed territory in the South China Sea, which had the effect of bolstering Taiwan’s sovereign status. With Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal “war on drugs,” Taiwan has become an even more important ally for the US within the Asia-Pacific region.