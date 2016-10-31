Elections, history and cyclical views

By Jerome Keating

While the US presidential and congressional elections loom on the horizon, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has just finished its Sixth Plenum of the 18th Party Congress. This plenum has left many with the feeling that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) primarily used it to consolidate his control of the party and its direction.

Certainly party discipline has been a salient issue, and one that is closely tied to Xi’s anti-corruption campaign. However, since Xi has held off naming any successor, loyalty to him looms even more prominently as a concern above any party ideology.

Thus, in this plenum, while Xi did earn the title of being a “core” part of the party, the uncertainty of his successor still muddies the waters. For in China, as in any one-party state, control of succession as well as control of media is a crucial factor.

However, although this decision on succession remains up in the air, pundits are nonetheless ready to give their interpretations and comparisons with past sessions. Even Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) name was brought up after Xi got tabbed as “Mighty Uncle Xi” (習大大).

Across the Taiwan Strait, Taiwanese see these results and the whole process in a totally different light. For them, it once again points to the many differences between one-party states and democracies. China is, in addition to being Taiwan’s neighbor, probably the best example for insights into how succession works behind closed doors in any one-party state system.

Look first at the mammoth size of the CCP in China. With more than 88 million members, the party is larger than the population of Germany, the 16th largest nation in the world. Thus, if one wants to go anywhere or get anything done in China with its 1.3 billion people, CCP membership and allegiance is a must.

In effect, this makes the CCP a country within the larger country of China. What better example of one-party state manipulations is available?

In democracies, on the other hand, to succeed in gaining office, candidates of the various political parties must appeal to all the people to be elected. This means both going out to them and also running a media gauntlet, the likes of which you would never see in China.

One-party state control does not mean that Xi does not have to face challenges. Neither he nor any of the other current leaders in China possess the “Long March credentials” to rule that Mao and others in the past have had. For this reason, the anti-corruption card is a visible card that Xi can both play and play well but again, as long as he controls the media.

In the US, since the matter of succession is in the hands of voters, and candidates are subject to media examination, the media consistently plays a more crucial role. And in this year, perhaps more than in any other year, the wide-ranging media reports have made the election an open donnybrook of competition. Scandals, leaked videos and leaked e-mails, etc, you name it, they are all found in the unending media barrage.

If the US were a one-party state and the Republican Party were the only party, the swift and ruthless way that presidential candidate Donald Trump mowed down his competition in the primaries would have settled the deal.

However, fortunately one might say for the US, Trump’s challenges were only beginning. He then has had to face former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, the candidate from the other major party. They squared off not only in debates, but also under the constant and more focused scrutiny of media examination.