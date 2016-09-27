EDITORIAL: Beijing pushing Taiwanese away

Beijing tends to say that statements critical of China “hurt the feelings of Chinese.” It has also been openly claiming that it is trying to win the “hearts and minds” of Taiwanese.

However, after its recent moves aimed at forcing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration to recognize the so-called “1992 consensus,” Beijing has not only hurt the feelings of Taiwanese and failed to win over their hearts, but also pushed Taiwanese further away from itself.

Beijing’s attempts to dominate Taiwan became more blatant after Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the DPP won the presidential election on Jan. 16. The ever-growing list of oppression includes an incident in April when a Taiwanese delegation was requested to leave an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development conference in Brussels due to Chinese pressure; the belittlement of Taiwan at the WHO through an invitation to the World Health Assembly meeting in May referring to UN Resolution 2758 and the “one China” principle, with Beijing interpreting that as the People’s Republic of China encompassing Taiwan; the deportation of Taiwanese on suspicion of telecommunications fraud from Kenya to China; and Taiwanese officials participating in a meeting of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s Committee on Fisheries (COFI) in Italy in July being forced to leave the venue allegedly due to Chinese pressure.

There was also bullying by China at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games this month, when members of Taiwan’s team had to change the badges on their uniforms, because China said the emblem with the 12-point sun in a circle is the emblem of the Republic of China.

And lastly, Beijing’s objection is believed to be why Taiwan was not invited to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly this week in Canada.

While Beijing might give itself a pat on the back, thinking it has stepped up pressure on the Tsai administration, the outcome of its obstructionism might disappoint Chinese officials.

China’s openly hostile stance toward Taiwan and its efforts to push Taiwan out of the international community further upsets Taiwanese and causes them to view Beijing with more repulsion.

Each time Beijing behaves in a belligerent and unfriendly way toward Taiwan, it repels Taiwanese further.

Beijing’s scheming to prevent Taiwan attending the ICAO’s triennial assembly highlights what the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration trumpeted as its diplomatic achievement three years ago, when Taiwan was invited as a special guest of then-ICAO council president Roberto Kobeh Gonzalez and took part in the 2013 ICAO assembly. It was more of a victory for Beijing, as Taiwan’s participation was arranged between the ICAO and China under the “one China” principle, with Taiwan being regarded as a province of China.

The way China has been treating Taiwan lately contradicts its “charm offensive” of the past eight years, aimed at winning the hearts and minds of Taiwanese.

Rather than finding the key to winning over the hearts of Taiwanese, Beijing — as a result of its incessant bullying and attempts to limit Taiwan’s international space — has worked to propel Taiwanese to stand in unity in their growing feeling of disgust with China.