First Financial seeks growth despite virus

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

State-run First Financial Holding Co (第一金控) on Thursday said that it seeks to grow core operations despite the COVID-19 outbreak, which it says would prove a short-term downside risk like the 2003 SARS epidemic.

The bank-focused conglomerate posted a record profit of NT$19.37 billion (US$638.64 million) last year, representing an 11.8 percent increase from a year earlier, or earnings of NT$1.55 per share.

It aims to increase the loan book of its main subsidiary First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) by 7 to 8 percent this year, almost double last year’s 4.2 percent, First Financial executive vice president Frank Fang (方螢基) told an online investors’ conference.

Although the outbreak is slowing business activity, its effects might lessen as summer approaches, Fang said, citing his experience with the SARS epidemic.

“We think it is better stay put at this stage and see how the epidemic evolves before reaching a conclusion on whether to trim our business targets,” Fang said.

Restaurants and hotels account for 2.27 percent of the group’s book, while electronic companies take up another 4.68 percent, Fang said, adding it has not made calculations on exposure to other sectors.

It is too early to predict the effects of supply-chain disruptions in China on the profitability of Taiwanese firms, but the picture would become clearer after the first quarter, he said.

First Financial said that it remains positive about doing business with Taiwanese companies seeking to move their manufacturing bases back to Taiwan from China amid US-China trade tensions and the effects of the virus.

Business disruptions might not develop into a long-term threat to corporate profits if the virus can be contained soon, and ongoing business slowdowns might lead to a strong rebound in the second half of the year, it said.

First Financial has offered credit relief to companies and individuals affected by the outbreak, it said.

Not all local companies would be negatively affected by the virus, as some might earn extra business if rivals in China and South Korea cannot deliver, Fang said.

First Financial said it aims to increase saving deposits by 6 percent and mortgage operations by 5 to 6 percent.

The group would continue to add banking branches in overseas markets this year, so it can better serve customers and generate 50 percent of overall earnings, Fang said.

Banking branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, New York, Los Angeles and Phnom Penh were the strongest in terms of profit contributions last year, he added.