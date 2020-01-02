Citibank Taiwan wins ‘Asset’ magazine awards

Staff writer

Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) has won last year’s Triple A awards for Taiwan’s “Best Bank,” “Best Corporate and Institutional Bank,” “Best M & A [mergers and acquisitions] Adviser” and “Best Corporate Bonds” from the well-known international financial magazine The Asset.

It is the 17th consecutive year Citibank Taiwan has won the Triple A award for “Best Bank” and the fifth straight year it has won “Best Corporate and Institutional Bank.”

The annual Triple A recognition came after the bank received last year’s “Best International Bank” and “Best International Investment Bank” in Taiwan from FinanceAsia and Asiamoney magazines, the bank said in a press release.

In addition, Global Finance magazine presented it with the “World’s Best Digital Bank” award in November last year and it swept the “Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank” title across all 17 Asia-Pacific markets, the release said.

As of the end of October last year, Citibank Taiwan had posted earnings before interest and tax of NT$12.789 billion (US$424.8 million), accounting for 63 percent of the combined earnings of the four major foreign banks in Taiwan.

“Taiwan’s financial environment is highly competitive. In 2019, Citi led the industry and continued to receive awards from independent institutions at home and abroad, which is not easy. This is the result of the efforts of all Taiwanese employees,” Citibank Taiwan chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) said in the press release.

“This year [2019] is the 55th year of Citi’s cultivating businesses in Taiwan. We continue to implement the ‘Be the Best for Our Clients’ strategy to meet the different financial needs of our customers. In terms of consumer banking business, this year we have successively launched the Citi Cashback PLUS Card and Co-branded Card, as well as Citibank Global Wallet services. We also upgraded the Changhua branch to a smart bank in mid-December. As for corporate banking business, we have continued to deepen our customer relationships and have been repeatedly recognized by professional institutions in terms of assisting clients in financial planning, mergers or acquisitions, or custody business,” Mok said.

The outstanding performance of Citi Taiwan is not only in banking, but also in corporate social responsibility, the bank said.

Mok said that between May and June last year, a total of more than 3,000 Citi employees and their relatives and friends participated in the 14th Citi Global Community Day and provided volunteer services.

Citigroup and the International Paralympic Committee also launched a global partnership program to promote sports for people with disabilities, with some Taiwanese athletes set to join Team Taiwan Citi at this year’s Tokyo Paralympic Games, Mok said.

Citi’s strong overall operating performance and active involvement in social welfare and charity have won it numerous domestic and foreign awards.

The bank’s credit card and wealth management businesses have also received the “Outstanding Brand” award from Reader’s Digest for many years.

In terms of social corporate responsibility, Citi has won the “Best Corporate Citizen Award” from CommonWealth Magazine and the “Excellent Corporate Social Responsibility” award from Excellence magazine, the press release said.