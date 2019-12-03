URE touts new solar farm deal in Tainan

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Solar module maker United Renewable Energy Co (URE, 聯合再生) yesterday said that it has received a new order to supply a ground-mounted solar farm in Tainan and plans to start shipments in the first half of next year.

When construction is complete, the project would be the biggest ground-mounted solar farm in the nation, URE said in a statement.

The project would have capacity of 193 megawatts (MW) and would be able to generate enough electricity to supply 60,000 households for a year, it said.

URE, the nation’s biggest solar module supplier with a market share of 50 percent, said that some land acquisitions had been curtailed this year, which put some solar development plans on hold.

As of Aug. 31, 332.4MW of solar panels had been installed in Taiwan, lagging far behind the government’s target of having a nationwide solar capacity of 1.5 gigawatts (GW), the company said, citing statistics compiled by Taiwan Power Co (台電).

Thus far, URE has secured NT$100 million (US$3.28 million) of large solar development projects in Taiwan, which would help fuel growth momentum of its solar module shipments and revenue in the long term, the company said.

URE said it is optimistic about its order outlook as more large-scale solar construction projects are launching next year after the Cabinet approved a new two-year solar installation projects submitted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in September.

The ministry plans to subsidize installed solar capacity of 1.2GW next year, URE said.

As part of its turnaround efforts, URE aims to boost solar module sales to 2GW next year, at home and overseas, up about 67 percent from this year’s 1.2GW, URE chief executive Pan Wen-whe (潘文輝) said in October.

Next year’s shipment goal is achievable, the company said.