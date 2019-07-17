Shilin five-star hotel aims to be the best in Taiwan

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Renaissance Taipei Shihlin Hotel (台北士林萬麗酒店) aims to become the best five-star hotel in the nation with steady growth in revenue and profit, newly installed manager Daniel Meier said yesterday.

Meier made known the plan ahead of the lifestyle hotel brand’s first anniversary next month.

“While increasing the property’s revenue and profit is my No. 1 mission, I believe the best way to achieve the end is to deliver impeccable service so guests will return,” Meier told reporters.

The facility of 104 guest rooms is seeking a top ranking by TripAdvisor, the largest social travel Web site in the world, by the end of this year from its current third spot, Meier said.

Meier, who assumed the helm at Renaissance last month, said he is a firm believer that a 1 percent higher score on heavyweight social travel media can generate a 1.5 percent gain in revenue.

Occupancy rates average 80 percent with daily room rates of NT$6,000 (US$193.29), suggesting room for improvement to achieve full occupancy, director of sales Jake Wang (王鷹傑) said.

That goal is possible due to the property’s modest size, Wang said, adding that the hotel was fully occupied last week.

A focus on service quality makes sense, as the hotel has elegant hardware built by Huang Hsiang (皇翔建設) on a plot of land across from Shilin Residence with a contemporary design, Meier said.

It is also within walking distance of Shilin MRT Station and Shilin Night Market, and a few bus stops from the National Palace Museum and Yangmingshan National Park, he added.

Positioned as a city resort, Renaissance Shihlin attracts both leisure tourists and business travelers who want to explore Taipei after work, he said.

Domestic tourists, and visitors from China and the US constitute the biggest source of customers, Meier said.

Meier, who previously worked for Kempinski Seychelles Resort, the Royal Begonia, Luxury Collection Resort, Sanya, and other famed properties, said he is to give top priority to motivating his coworkers so they would do their best to take care of guests.