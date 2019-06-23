Semiconductors help TAIEX edge up

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Local shares on Friday closed slightly higher as gains posted by semiconductor stocks offset losses suffered by other tech stocks and non-tech stocks during the session, dealers said.

The main board extended its gains from the previous few sessions to end above 10,800 points on the back of hopes that the US Federal Reserve would cut its key interest rates in the second half of this year, which is expected to boost liquidity levels in the global market, they said.

However, market sentiment was affected to some extent by geopolitical concerns after Iran shot down an uncrewed US surveillance drone on Thursday, they added.

The TAIEX on Friday closed up 18.76 points, or 0.17 percent, at 10,803.77, after moving between 10,773.47 and 10,840.29, on turnover of NT$148.45 billion (US$4.77 billion). That was an increase of 2.7 percent from a close of 10,524.57 on June 14.

The market opened up 0.3 percent and rose to the day’s high in the mid-morning session, as investors took their cue from gains posted in the US, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its momentum, up 0.15 percent, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ ended up 0.42 percent, dealers said.

Selling on the main board followed as investors largely cut their holdings in old economy and financial stocks to pocket gains posted in recent sessions, but buying in the semiconductor sector was sustained, with contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) leading the upturn, preventing the broader market from falling into negative territory, they said.

“Taking into account a stronger New Taiwan dollar in the wake of fund inflows, I think the local market remained awash in liquidity,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said. “The continued fund inflows reflected high hopes that the Fed will kick off an interest rate cut cycle in the second half of the year.”

Expectations of a rate cut have been reinforced by a Fed policymaking meeting that ended on Wednesday, when the US central bank hinted that it is open to a possible rate cut in the future to take on escalating global trade disputes, Su said.

“Today, investors here simply adjusted their portfolios by raising holdings in semiconductor stocks, which had been hammered in recent sessions, but disposing of non-tech stocks for profit,” Su said.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 1.43 percent to close at the day’s high of NT$248.50, with 60.75 million shares changing hands.

“Look at TSMC’s relatively high trading volume. I think bargain hunters were keen to pick up the stock for the moment,” Su said.

Led by TSMC, which had suffered heavy losses due to worries over Washington’s business restrictions against Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為), the bellwether electronics sector rose 0.44 percent and the semiconductor subindex gained 1.19 percent.

Huawei is one of TSMC’s major clients.

“The buying in TSMC also reflected optimism on trade issues between Washington and China, with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) scheduled to meet at the upcoming G20 summit and talks between them could ease trade tensions,” Su said.

Also in the semiconductor sector, IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) added 1.13 percent to end at NT$313.50 and DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technologies Corp (南亞科技) gained 1.12 percent to close at NT$63.