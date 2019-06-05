Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

TAIEX sheds 70.95 points

Local shares yesterday closed lower as investors cut their holdings in heavyweights in the bellwether electronics sector in the wake of losses suffered by US technology stocks overnight. The TAIEX closed down 70.95 points, or 0.68 percent, at 10,429.12, while turnover declined to NT$88.717 billion (US$2.82 billion), from NT$97.42 billion the previous session. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$5.85 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC sells SMIC shares

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it has sold about 9.44 million shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) for about HK$876 million (US$112 million). That would generate about HK$31 million in asset gains, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Monday. After the sale, TSMC owns 11.67 million SMIC shares, or a 0.2 percent stake in China’s largest chipmaker, the filing said. TSMC was offered 1.79 billion SMIC shares, or an 8 percent stake, in 2009 from the Shanghai-based chipmaker to settle a patent infringement lawsuit.

ELECTRONICS

Machvision sales increase

Machvision Inc (牧德科技), a supplier of printed circuit board inspection equipment, yesterday said that last month’s sales grew 3.13 percent year-on-year and 2.48 percent month-on-month to NT$5260 million as the company continued to receive orders related to new semiconductor applications. The company said it retains a positive outlook for the rest of this year as its South Korean unit has started operations and preparations for a joint venture in China are underway. Cumulative revenue in the first five months totaled NT$1.19 billion, up 15.22 percent year-on-year.

CHIP TESTERS

Ardentec breaks ground

Ardentec Corp (欣銓科技), a wafer testing solutions provider, yesterday broke ground on the construction of a plant at an industrial park in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口). The company said it would spend NT$1 billion on the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year. The company said the project includes a plant and an office building. Ardentec plans to install production equipment in 2021 and the project is expected to create 500 job opportunities, it said.

SOLAR WAFERS

SAS to buy Crystalwise stake

Solar wafer and module maker Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶) yesterday said it is to spend NT$204 million on shares in sapphire substrate maker Crystalwise Technology Inc (兆遠電子). Crystalwise’s private placement plans to raise NT$419 million to strengthen its working capital and to expand its business. The government-owned National Development Fund also plans to spend NT$204 million to acquire 21 million Crystalwise shares and become a strategic investor.

ENERGY

CPC dismantling oil depot

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) yesterday said that it started to dismantle its oil depot in Hsinchu two weeks ago and aims to dismantle all 11 oil tanks by September. Four oil tanks have been dismantled, it said. The company said that it aims to complete soil replenishment and water pollution assessment by the end of December. The Hsinchu City Government plans to develop the site into an innovation park.