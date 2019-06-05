Home / Business
Wed, Jun 05, 2019　

SMEA unveils New Taipei City innovation center

By Natasha Li  /  Staff reporter

The Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA) on Monday unveiled a joint innovation center set up in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon.com Inc’s cloud-computing arm.

The new center is situated in the Start-up Terrace, an innovation park in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), and is aimed at fostering unicorn start-ups, the SMEA said.

AWS is not investing in the innovation center, but it is providing cloud-computing resources and other material to start-ups, as well as international marketing experience and training, SMEA Deputy Director-General Betty Hu (胡貝蒂) told the Taipei Times by telephone yesterday.

“They [start-ups] might have good ideas or products, but often lack consistent business models and financial planning capabilities,” Hu said, adding that the innovation center would provide a common training platform.

AWS corporate vice president and managing director for greater China Alex Yung (容永康) last week said that AWS would train about 2,000 professionals a year by holding courses, workshops and seminars at the center.

The SMEA said it is working on increasing the number of start-ups to 150 within three years from about 70 now.

The SMEA has also signed memorandums of understanding with the Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre and Thailand’s True Digital Park in order to boost exchanges between start-ups in the three nations, it said.

