Housing purchases rose 8 percent last month in big cities

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Property transactions rose 8 percent to 21,982 units last month, the highest in five years, as buying interest continued to improve on the back of real demand.

Buying interest picked up after the Lunar New Year and continued to rise in April and last month, thanks to promotions for presale and new projects that also benefited existing house transfers, Eastern Realty Co (東森房屋) manager Layla Yu (于靜芳) said.

Kaohsiung outpaced the five other special municipalities with a 16 percent increase, or 3,626 transactions, compared with the same period last year, Kaohsiung City Government data showed.

Taichung saw a 13 percent increase, to 4,141 deals, aided by completed construction on new residential complexes in the Beitun (北屯) and Situn (西屯) districts, city data showed.

Taoyuan’s market posted a solid increase of 9 percent from a year earlier, to 3667 deals, as residences in the Jhongli (中壢) and Bade (八德) districts gained popularity, local housing authorities said.

Transactions in New Taipei City rose 3 percent to 5,598 as construction on a new residential complex in Jhonghe District (中和) was completed.

Housing deals in Taipei grew 4 percent to 2,734 units, while Tainan saw a 1 percent gain to 2,216, city government data showed.

The housing market might improve this month, but lose some steam in the second half of the year as the presidential campaign heats up, creating political uncertainty, Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) said.