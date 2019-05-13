Delta to invest up to NT$13bn in Taiwan

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) is to invest up to NT$13.2 billion (US$426.4 million) in Taiwan over the next three years in accordance with the global layout strategy of the power and thermal solutions provider.

The investment also demonstrates the company’s efforts to make Taiwan a main research and development (R&D) base, Delta official Johnny Shih (施孟璁) told the Taipei Times by telephone on Thursday.

The company is to recruit up to 1,800 people this year, with the majority being R&D engineering posts, Shih said.

Delta also plans to offer several thousand additional jobs in the next few years, he said, without providing an exact number.

“Delta is to diversify risk by moving investments back to Taiwan in light of the US-China trade war. The company’s latest move also provides an alternative production location for clients who care about information security, while helping increase its research and development capability,” Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co (台新投顧) said in a note.

Delta three weeks ago approved a NT$2.57 billion investment to purchase buildings and land in Tao-

yuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) next to another plot of land it purchased last year for NT$2.1 billion.

Since last year, the company has divided investment equally between constructing new plants at Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區), as it is among the Taiwanese firms relocating production sites from China due to the US-China trade dispute.

Delta is boosting production in Thailand through the recent acquisition of a 63.78 percent stake in Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL (泰達電) and is also looking to expand to India, it said.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Delta chief executive officer Cheng Ping (鄭平) said that the company plans to build three or four plants in India, with products manufactured there to be mainly for that market.

The plants in India would be managed by Delta Electronics (Thailand), Shih said.

At an investors’ conference on April 30, Delta chairman Yancey Hai (海英俊) said that the company would keep 80 percent of its production capacity in China, as it remains one of the world’s biggest markets.

The company reported cumulative revenue of NT$77.53 billion in the first four months, up 12.13 percent from NT$69.14 billion in the same period last year.