Design hotel Hua Shan Din set to meet business targets

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Design hotel Hua Shan Din (華山町) is on course to meet its business target less than one year after opening, as its cultural appeal courts guests from at home and abroad, the company said on Monday.

The hotel near the Taipei MRT’s Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station has so far this year had occupancy rates of 80 to 85 percent, just short of the 90 percent target set at its opening in July last year.

Hua Shan Din is the Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group’s (天成飯店集團) fourth property in Taipei to target independent travelers desiring to explore the city on a mid-range travel budget.

“The strategy appears to be working based on the performance over the past nine months,” marketing and communication chief Blythe Chao (趙芝綺) said, adding that its unique design and convenient location allow the facility of 72 guestrooms to stand out.

The three-story complex was formerly the warehouse in which state-run First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) stored a vault with valuable collateral.

Guestrooms drive 70 percent of the hotel’s revenue, while the Machi 34 (?四町) cafe and bar generates the remaining 30 percent, eatery manger Kenji Chang (張嘉瑋) said, adding that there is still room to improve on food and beverage sales.

Machi 34 has added Korean fried chicken rolls, spicy crab rolls, shrimp with pineapple rolls and pork spare rib rolls to its menu to win over young diners, especially those drawn by Facebook postings, Chang said.

“Dishes that are attractive to the eye quickly gain popularity on social media and become profitable items,” Chang added.

The hotel’s proximity to Huashan 1914 Creative Park should boost cafe sales as park visitors choose to dine at Machi 34, he said.

Cosmos Group operates seven hotels and an independent restaurant in Taiwan, and is in talks to re-enter the Taichung market within four years after terminating a partnership with ICASA (回行旅) last year, Chao said.