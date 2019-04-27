Five more firms join investment plan

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved five more companies’ applications to invest in Taiwan, with the planned investments estimated to reach more than NT$68.5 billion (US$2.22 billion).

That brings the total this year to 40 companies that have received the green light from the ministry to participate in a three-year action plan that aims to help Taiwanese companies move back and invest in the nation.

The 40 companies have pledged to invest more than NT$205.7 billion, which would create more than 21,200 job opportunities, the ministry said.

As Taiwanese companies are diversifying risks by moving investments back home, the ministry said it is hopeful of achieving its goal of attracting NT$250 billion in total investments by the end of the year, with 40 to 50 companies still awaiting approvals.

Topkey Corp (拓凱), which produces tennis rackets, carbon fiber bicycles, racing helmets, airplane seats and medical bed boards, is to invest more than NT$6 billion and create more than 400 jobs by building factories and installing smart production lines in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區), along with advanced processing laboratories, the ministry said.

The company said the investment would help it lower risks from international trade conflicts, while building a complete supply chain for carbon fiber composite material.

Faced with the high tariffs arising from the US-China trade dispute, SDI Corp (順德) plans to invest NT$2.53 billion to build smart factories in Changhua and Nantou counties, and would create more than 110 jobs, the ministry said.

The company, headquartered in Changhua County, produces lead frames, stationery and office products, and high-precision dies, the ministry said.

Wistron NeWeb Corp (啟碁科技) plans to invest NT$2.69 billion by expanding its factory in Hsinchu and adding production lines.

The company is also to build factories and buy equipment in the Tainan Science Park (台南科學園區), the ministry said.

The communications equipment company plans to upscale its domestic production and produce high-added value products employing 5G technologies, along with home and automotive products.

An estimated 1,000 job opportunities are to be created, the ministry said.

While the ministry did not disclose the identities of the other two companies, it said one is an electronics company and plans to invest NT$54.7 billion and create 8,000 jobs.

The company is to establish research and development and production sites in various science and industrial parks across the nation, the ministry said.

The other company is engaged in the aerospace industry, it added.