Nanya cuts capital expenditure

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Memorychip maker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday slashed its capital spending for this year by 34 percent after sluggish demand drove down its net profit to its weakest level in about two years.

Nanya was following in the footsteps of larger rivals Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix and US memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc in revising down their capacity expansion to combat a supply glut and flagging demand, which has seen memorychip prices slump.

Nanya said it plans to scale back its capital expenditure to NT$7 billion (US$226.73 million) this year, compared with its previous estimate of NT$10.6 billion.

The budget cut would lead to slower growth in shipments this year, a low-single-digit percentage increase rather than an expansion of between 10 and 15 percent year-on-year originally targeted.

“We made the adjustment as we are more conservative about whole-year sales prospects now than in the first quarter,” company deputy spokesman Joseph Wu (吳志祥) said by telephone.

DRAM chip demand has begun picking up following two quarters of inventory digestion, Wu said.

“Restocking demand is trickling in gradually, with demand coming from servers, PCs and consumer electronics. In preparation for new [smartphone] model launches in the second half, [customers] began ordering [chips],” he said. “Clients are more active in accepting qualifications for our server [DRAM] products.”

Nanya is returning to the server market with the goal of making 10 percent of its revenue from DRAM used in servers by the end of the year.

“The first quarter was the worst period,” Wu said.

Shipments are expected to bounce back by a single-digit percentage this quarter from last quarter, while price declines would decelerate, he said.

Average selling prices tumbled more than 20 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, Nanya said.

The price decline squeezed its gross margin to 40.7 percent last quarter, down from 52.5 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

The company attributed customers’ excessive inventory and the persistent ripple effect from a PC microprocessor supply crunch at Intel Corp for the price weakness.

It said ongoing US-China trade tensions also continued to curb demand in the supply chain as electronics assemblers are in the process of relocating production lines out of China to avert heavy tariffs on Chinese goods.

Net profit plunged 50.4 percent year-on-year to NT$3.59 billion in the first quarter, compared with NT$7.23 billion in the same period last year.

Earnings per share dropped to NT$1.18 from NT$2.39.

On a quarterly basis, net profit tumbled 54.9 percent from NT$7.95 billion, or earnings per share of NT$2.57.

To enhance its competitiveness, Nanya said it plans to allocate between 5 and 10 percent more capacity to research and development of processing technologies.