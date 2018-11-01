Agencies

AVIATION

Airbus sees profit soar

Airbus SE more than doubled third-quarter profits as higher deliveries of its A350 wide-bodies swelled cash, outweighing production stumbles with other models. Earnings before interest, tax and one-time items climbed to 1.58 billion euros (US$1.8 billion), beating the 1.4 billion euros forecast of analysts. The company delivered 52 more jets than a year earlier and got a boost from a stronger US dollar, in which planes are priced. Airbus is still seeking to catch up on A320neo narrow-body deliveries after the program was held up by engine glitches. That has been compounded by internal industrial challenges, it said, so that meeting targeted handovers would be “a greater stretch.” The company stuck with its full-year delivery target of about 800 planes.

INTERNET

Baidu forecast disappoints

Baidu Inc (百度) predicted sales below analysts’ estimates as the Chinese search giant warned about a potential hit from regulatory changes, a slowing economy and the overhaul of its medical ads business. Revenue would be as high as 26.72 billion yuan (US$3.8 billion) in the fourth quarter, the Beijing-based company said on Tuesday. Baidu said the effect could last for the next few quarters as it ramps up spending on video content. While Baidu dominates desktop search in China, questions hang over the ad outlook as businesses adopt a more cautious approach to spending with US trade tensions escalating. Restrictions on video game licenses have forced many key customers to pull back advertising as they wait for permission to make money from their titles.

TELECOMS

Docomo to splurge on 5G

NTT Docomo Inc, Japan’s second-biggest mobile phone carrier by sales, plans to invest ￥1 trillion (US$8.8 billion) on infrastructure over five years for 5G services that allow faster data transmission. The carrier also increased planned investment this year by ￥10 billion for offering “pre-commercial” 5G services at limited locations, including airports, stadiums and Docomo premises, by September next year, the company said in a presentation yesterday, along with second-quarter earnings. The company also raised its estimate for capital spending this year to ￥590 billion, from a previous target of ￥570 billion.

BANKING

Standard seeks profitability

Standard Chartered PLC is working on a three-year plan to improve profitability after growth in Asia boosted the emerging markets lender’s income and has given it some breathing space for the next few months. Operating expenses, which have been a key concern for investors, fell by 1 percent in the third quarter and were below estimates. The bank also said yesterday that it would present its strategy in February next year to improve “financial returns” after its shares dropped by almost one-third this year.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi boosts outlook

Sanofi is moving in the right direction, modestly boosting its outlook for this year after reporting its first increase in quarterly earnings in more than a year. Earnings per share would rise 4 to 5 percent this year. The low end of the range is 1 percentage point higher than Sanofi’s previous forecast. Sanofi’s third-quarter earnings — the first gain since the second quarter of last year — beat analysts’ estimates.