Staff writer, with CNA

EMPLOYMENT

Hiring outlook weakens

The hiring outlook for the fourth quarter of the year weakened amid rising uncertainty over the economy at a time of escalating trade friction between the US and China, a survey released by online 1111 Job Bank (1111人力銀行) on Wednesday last week showed. According to the survey, which was conducted from Aug. 23 to Tuesday last week and collected 838 valid questionnaires, 54.89 percent of the responding enterprises said they planned to launch recruitment campaigns in the fourth quarter, down 2.61 percent from a year earlier.

INTERNET

Industrial platform planned

Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) on Tuesday last week said it would work with NXP Semiconductors Ltd of the Netherlands on the development of an industrial Internet system. NXP has agreed to provide artificial intelligence technology and solutions to help FII set up an advanced industrial Internet platform, FII said. The companies would work together to build an industrial Internet ecosystem to help FII clients achieve smart production and management, it said.

APPAREL

Jacket supplier hits record

Leading down jacket supplier Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越) yesterday posted record-high sales of NT$2.2 billion (US$71.48 million) for last month, a 25.43 percent year-on-year increase from NT$1.76 billion thanks to peak season effects. The increase brought the company’s cumulative revenue in the first eight months to NT$8.01 billion, up 42.82 percent from NT$5.61 billion the previous year, it said in a statement, adding that orders have surged from major customers such as Adidas AG, Patagonia, Nike Inc, The North Face and Puma AG.