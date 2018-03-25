STOXX 600 hits one-year low amid trade war fears

Reuters, LONDON and MILAN

European shares fell on Friday, with cars and basic resources stocks bearing the brunt of a wide sell-off triggered by mounting worries that US tariffs on up to US$60 billion of imports from China could escalate.

Most sectors were trading in negative territory, sending the pan-regional STOXX 600 benchmark index falling for a third day, down 0.9 percent to its lowest level since February last year and down 3.1 percent for the week.

All eyes were on the response from China, which urged the US to “pull back from the brink” and unveiled its own plans to impose tariffs on up to US$3 billion of US imports.

Although there are risks that the tariffs could trigger a full-blown trade war, some investors said they still did not expect that to happen, adding that the retaliation measures announced by China remained relatively mild.

However, caution pushed investors into defensive stocks, such as utilities and telecoms, which bucked the trend with gains of 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent respectively, as they are seen as less exposed to a deterioration in global trade.

Eurozone indices, including the export-sensitive DAX, also fell 1.8 percent, but remained above lows seen early this month, while the FTSE declined 0.4 percent to fresh 15-month lows.

“Our central scenario remains one in which retaliation will be contained and will leave little impact on growth, but the risk of it happening alone is enough for us to maintain a preference for defensive assets,” said UniCredit economists led by Chiara Silvestre in a note.

Among the few gainers on Friday were shares in precious metals miners Fresnillo PLC, Randgold Resources Ltd and Polymetal International PLC, all up between 0.8 and 4.2 percent, as the gold price rose on the back of growing demand for safe haven assets.