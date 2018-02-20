Property market shrinks for second month in row

Staff writer, with CNA

The local property market flashed “blue” last month, pointing to contraction, with an index gauging the state of the market falling from the previous month, according to a survey conducted by the Chinese-language Housing Monthly magazine.

The housing index last month dropped 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier to 30.2, indicating that the local property market contracted, as the score remained under 32 points.

The listing of newly completed homes and the amount of property advertisement, two of the six factors in the index, moved lower, the magazine said.

It was the second consecutive month that the local property market has contracted, it said.

“Red” indicates overheating, “yellow-red” rapid growth, “green” means steady growth, “yellow-blue” sluggishness and “blue” contraction.

Of the six factors that make up the index, the sub-index for the listing of newly completed residential housing fell from 4.44 in December last year to 3.04 last month, while the sub-index for the amount of property advertising fell from 4.79 to 4.18, a market survey showed.

The sub-index for price negotiations and the number of viewings by potential buyers remained unchanged at 4.78 and 5.76 respectively, it found.

Bucking the downturn in the overall index, the sub-index for the listing of pre-sale residential housing and home transactions rose from 6.17 and 4.69 in the previous month to 7.26 and 5.16 respectively, according to the survey.

The sub-index for home transactions was higher than expected, indicating that the slow season effects in the month did not have too much effect on the local property market, Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.

The decline in the supply of newly completed residential housing reflects the mentality of most property developers who are waiting until the end of the six-day Lunar New Year holiday, which ends today, when potential buyers return to the market, he said.

The decline in property advertising also resulted from a similar mentality among property developers, Ho added.

While the number of viewings by potential buyers remained unchanged from the previous month, it rose about 30 percent from a year earlier, Ho said, and that more potential buyers are willing to survey the market bodes well for transactions, he said.