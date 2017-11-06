Staff writer, with CNA

STOCK MARKET

TWSE approves chairman

The the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s (TWSE) board of directors on Friday approved the appointment of former minister without portfolio Hsu Chang-yao (許璋瑤) as its chairman. The 66-year-old Hsu from 2004 to 2008 served as head of the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, and was named minister without portfolio in charge of accounting, statistics and financial affairs in May last year. The government had been looking for a new chairman for the exchange since former chairman Shih Jun-ji (施俊吉) became vice premier in September.

ENERGY

New CPC chair appointed

The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday appointed Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology principal Tai Chein (戴謙) to lead CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油). The state-run oil refiner is scheduled to convene a board meeting today to officially elect Tai as chairman, the ministry said. Tai was formerly vice minister of the National Science Council before he became principal of the university in August 2007. The ministry said Tai’s appointment reflects his expertise in science and his management capabilities.

AVIATION

CAL partners with Airbus

Airbus SE has chosen China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) to become one of its maintenance, repair and overhaul suppliers in Asia, a press release said on Thursday. CAL senior vice president Houng Wang (王宏) said the company will also provide aircraft conversion services for the European firm. After opening a new hangar next year, Wang said the company is confident that its growing capabilities will offer comprehensive solutions to support Airbus aircraft in Taiwan.