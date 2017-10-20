CIER revises its GDP forecast for this year to 2.18%

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) yesterday raised its GDP growth forecast for this year to 2.18 percent as exports strengthen amid a slowdown in private investment.

CIER’s previous estimate was for a growth rate of 2.14 percent.

The institute shrugged off concerns over reports that Apple Inc cut iPhone 8 orders due to slack sales, saying that iPhone X and other technology gadgets would supply growth drivers.

“The global economy remains on a stable course of recovery at mixed paces in different regions, boding well for consumer electronics sales,” CIER president Wu Chung-shu (吳中書) told a news conference in Taipei.

CIER now expects exports to raise GDP growth by 0.85 percentage points this year, nearly double the 0.47 percentage points it estimated three months ago.

Last month’s record-high exports with a rare 28.1 percent annual increase gave support to the optimistic forecast, although lackluster domestic demand is likely to contribute only 1.33 percentage points to GDP growth, it said.