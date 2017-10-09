Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

Inventec revenue up 10.06%

Contract electronics maker Inventec Corp (英業達) on Friday said its revenue last month expanded 10.06 percent year-on-year to NT$42.985 billion (US$1.4 billion), the highest monthly revenue this year, on increased shipments of notebook computers and steady shipments of servers and handheld devices. That brought cumulative sales in the first nine months of this year to NT$334.834 billion, up 6.18 percent from the same period last year, the company said. Inventec said notebook shipments increased 13.33 percent to 1.7 million units last month from the previous month.

LOGISTICS

Dimerco sales up 19.03%

Dimerco Express Group (中菲行), which offers global freight-forwarding and logistics services, on Friday said sales increased 19.03 percent year-on-year to NT$1.61 billion last month from NT$1.35 billion, as its services network in North America saw sales growth of 41.2 percent, while operations in Hong Kong and China also reported sales gains of 15.6 percent from a year ago. In the first nine months of the year, the company’s cumulative sales rose 11.09 percent from a year earlier to NT$12.88 billion.

COMPONENTS

Yageo posts records

Passive component manufacturer Yageo Corp (國巨) on Tuesday reported its revenue reached NT$3 billion for last month, up 15.99 percent from a year ago. Last month was the first time the company’s monthly revenue has reached NT$3 billion since it was listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 1993. That boosted Yageo’s combined revenue in the third quarter by 12.33 percent annually to NT$8.56 billion, also a record on a quarterly basis.