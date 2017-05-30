Agencies

CURRENCY

Japan mulls bitcoin use

BITPoint Japan Co, the company behind Peach Aviation Ltd’s move to let travelers use bitcoins to pay for tickets, is planning to give hundreds of thousands of Japanese retail outlets the ability to accept the digital currency. “We’re holding discussions with a retail-related company,” BITPoint president Genki Oda said in an interview. “By going through a company providing payment terminal services to shops, we have the possibility of increasing its use at one stroke. It’s easier than talking to lots of individual retailers.” Oda said the company is also talking to a big convenience store operator about using bitcoin. He said he is aiming to make an announcement by early next year. Bic Camera Inc, one of the country’s biggest electronics retailers, began accepting bitcoins at two stores in Tokyo last month.

TURKEY

Debt sale might plug deficit

Turkey might sell as much as US$8 billion in debt, a US regulatory filing said, a sign the government might be preparing to ramp up borrowing as it seeks to plug a widening budget deficit. Turkey might offer the securities from “time to time in one or more offerings” and would use the proceeds for general financing purposes, which could include the repayment of debt, a prospectus on the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Web site said. The government has increased spending to bolster growth and policymakers have said they might miss their 1.7 percent budget deficit target this year by as much as 1 percentage point. The government has already sold US$6.25 billion of foreign-currency debt this year, exceeding the full-year target.

AVIATION

Alitalia grounded over strike

A strike on Sunday at Italian carrier Alitalia SpA, placed in administration earlier this month, grounded 200 flights, the airline said, adding that it managed to reassign about 80 percent of passengers affected. Alitalia, which has been stacking up losses for years, was placed in administration on May 2 at the demand of shareholders after staff rejected a 2 billion euros (US$2.2 billion at the current exchange rate) rescue plan involving pay cuts and 1,700 job losses. Having ruled out nationalization, the Italian government is looking for a bidder for the company, in which UAE carrier Etihad Airways has a 49 percent stake. Sunday’s strike, which affected domestic and international flights, came with talks underway on conditions surrounding the shedding announced last week of 1,358 of the airline’s 12,500 staff.

AVIATION

Airbus opens China plant

Airbus Group SE has begun building its first helicopter assembly plant in China, and the European planemaker plans to produce 18 machines a year there in hopes China might soon open up its low-altitude airspace. China currently has a shortage of civilian helicopters for emergency medical purposes and other uses due to the military’s tight control over the nation’s airspace. Airbus Helicopters plans to complete its plant in China’s Qingdao, in Shandong Province, at the end of next year. The first helicopter is scheduled to be delivered in mid-2019, its president Guillaume Faury told reporters during the laying of the foundation stone on Saturday. The plant is to be the first by a foreign helicopter manufacturer on Chinese soil, he said.