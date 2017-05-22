Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Hyundai, Kia recalls probed

US safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published on Saturday. A South Korean whistle-blower reported concerns last year to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is to probe the timeliness of three recalls carried out in the US and whether they covered enough vehicles. A Hyundai spokesman in Seoul said the company “has conducted recalls in compliance with US regulations and procedure” and will “sincerely” cooperate with the investigation.

CANADA

Home price growth slows

Home price growth in Toronto slowed in the first two weeks of this month and sales fell 16 percent from last year, signaling that a new tax on foreign buyers and funding crisis at mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc might be cooling the market in the nation’s biggest city. The average selling price for all home types was C$890,284 (US$658,000) through Sunday last week, up 17 percent from a year earlier and down 3.3 percent from the previous month, according to data from the Toronto Real Estate board. Housing prices jumped 25 percent last month and 33 percent in March from the year-earlier periods.

AUTOMAKERS

Audi, SAIC reach agreement

Audi and its dealers in China have reached an agreement on how cars produced with SAIC Motor Corp (上海汽車) will be sold in the country. The deal, announced on Saturday in a statement, ends months of tension after Audi-parent Volkswagen AG set out plans in November last year to produce cars with SAIC. Previously, the German company had made Audis in China exclusively with China FAW Group Corp (第一汽車). Under the accord between Audi and the dealers, any SAIC-produced cars would be distributed through the existing sales network.

BANKING

JPMorgan CEO optimistic

JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon said he remains optimistic about the global economy and the prospects for regulatory reform under US President Donald Trump. “Japan is growing more than it has grown in 15 years, Europe is doing well all things considered, America is chugging along,” Dimon said on Saturday in Riyadh. “Even the IMF, which is always warning about stuff, is saying the world will grow faster than expected.” Dimon said he is comfortable about JPMorgan’s future given its positioning in emerging markets like Saudi Arabia, which is moving to privatize assets and gaining increased attention from international investment banks.

UNITED STATES

Crowdfunding gets slow start

It has been a year since US rules went into effect enabling anyone — not just the ultra-wealthy — to buy a slice of a start-up. However, investors sprinkled just about US$38 million across 142 companies since May last year, when Title III of the JOBS Act allowed equity crowdfunding for non-accredited investors, according to data from industry tracker NextGen Crowdfunding LLC. Richard Swart, a founding board member of the Crowdfunding Professional Association, said the slow start is a little surprising, adding that the practice is still in its infancy. Wefunder, StartEngine and SeedInvest are the primary crowdfunding platforms and many founders are not aware that equity fundraising is an option, he said.