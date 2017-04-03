Staff writer, with CNA

ENVIRONMENT

WRA orders water rationing

First-phase water rationing is to be implemented in Tainan and Chiayi County from Wednesday, as heavy rains over most of the nation on Friday were insufficient to replenish water supplies there. State-run Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) said it will carry out the measure as ordered by the Water Resources Agency (WRA). First-phase water rationing began in Kaohsiung on March 20, and it began in Taoyuan and Hsinchu, as well as New Taipei City’s Linkou (林口), Banciao (板橋) and Sinjhuang (新莊) districts, early last month. Under the measure, water pressure is reduced between 11pm and 6am, Taiwan Water said, adding that government agencies and state-run companies will be barred from turning on fountains, watering plants and washing the exterior of their buildings with water from the mains supply.

TOURISM

Poll shows market potential

More than 80 percent of Taiwanese aged 55 or above take at least two trips per year, according to a survey released on Saturday by the Institute for Information Industry. The survey showed that 45.9 percent of people 55 or older take between two and four trips per year in Taiwan or abroad, while 24.1 percent take between five and 11 trips per year. Another 10 percent take more than 12 trips per year, highlighting the considerable potential of the age bracket in the tourism market, the institute said. Travelers in the age bracket on average spend NT$3,792 per person per trip and the most popular trips were those within the NT$1,000 to NT$3,000 price range, the survey found. Women tend to spend more than men, spending an average of NT$4,416 per outing compared with NT$3,159 spent by men, it showed.