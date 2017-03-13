Agencies

CARS

Waymo adds claim to suit

Alphabet Inc’s self-driving car unit Waymo on Friday added a new patent claim to its intellectual property lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc and requested a preliminary injunction to stop the ride-sharing service from using what it says is proprietary information, a court filing showed. The two Silicon Valley companies are fighting over technology that is seen as part of the foundation of the future of transportation: autonomous vehicles. Waymo sued Uber last month over allegations that a former employee downloaded and stole more than 14,000 confidential files, including details on light detection and ranging sensor technology known as Lidar.

MOROCCO

World Bank approves funds

The World Bank says it has approved US$150 million in financing to support small enterprises and improve social programs in Morocco. The funds, approved on Friday, would help the government “modernize its national identification system and provide financing to promote innovative start-ups and job creation,” a statement said. Of that amount, US$100 million would “aim to develop systems to ensure that social programs are better targeted and reach the most vulnerable Moroccans,” it said, while the remaining US$50 million would help address a market gap in the supply of equity financing for innovative young small and medium enterprises.

PUERTO RICO

Plan changes proposed

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello is suggesting unspecific changes to the territory’s proposed 10-year fiscal plan in hopes of avoiding a US federal control board’s recommendation to slash public employees’ pay and working hours by 20 percent. The governor said on Saturday his proposed measures add up to US$262 million annually, but did not say if they are spending cuts or revenue increases. He said his administration would continue guaranteeing health care coverage for the island’s most vulnerable people. The board last week rejected the government’s proposed fiscal plan as too optimistic and is expected to certify a revised version today in New York.

Iran receives second Airbus

Iran received its second new Airbus plane on Saturday under an order that Tehran placed last year after a partial lifting of international sanctions. The A330-200 landed in Tehran’s Mehrabad airport to join national carrier Iran Air’s fleet for long-haul flights, state news agency IRNA reported. Iran Air received its first Airbus, a A321 used for domestic flights, on Jan. 12. It completed a deal for 100 Airbus planes with a list price of around US$20 billion on Dec. 22 last year after approval from Washington as some parts are manufactured in the US.

COFFEE

Refugee vow hurts Starbucks

Starbucks Corp’s vow to hire thousands of refugees after US President Donald Trump’s first executive order that temporarily banned travel from seven mostly Muslim nations appears to be hurting customer sentiment of the coffee chain. YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumers’ sentiment toward companies and their willingness to purchase from those brands, reported Starbucks’ consumer perception levels fell by two-thirds between Jan. 29 and Feb. 13. Starbucks’ Buzz score fell to 4 from 12 during that time. Such scores can range from 100 to negative 100, with a zero score meaning equal positive and negative feedback.