Mon, Dec 26, 2016 - Page 16　

Fuel prices stable after five weeks of adjusted increases

Staff writer, with CNA

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday left fuel prices unchanged for this week, ending five weeks of diesel and gasoline price increases, the state-owned oil supplier said.

CPC said its weighted oil price formula — 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — showed prices slightly increased to US$52.87 per barrel last week from US$52.86 per barrel the previous week.

The company said it would not adjust fuel prices this week, with prices at the pumps nationwide to stay unchanged at NT$22.6 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.9 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$26.4 per liter for 95 unleaded and NT$28.4 per liter for 98 unleaded.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) on Saturday said it would keep its fuel prices unchanged, with prices nationwide staying steady at NT$22.3 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.8 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$26.3 per liter for 95 unleaded and NT$28.6 per liter for 98 unleaded.

