CEMENT

TCC may see earnings rise

Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台泥) might see its earnings expand this quarter from last quarter on the back of high-season sales, Capital Securities Corp (群益證券) said in a note on Tuesday last week. The company’s earnings would also grow on contributions from Hoping Power Co (和平電廠) in Hualien County, which enters the peak season this quarter, Capital said. Taiwan Cement reported net income of NT$2 billion (US$63.1 million) last quarter. Its net income for this quarter is forecast to increase 29.95 percent year-on-year to NT$2.6 billion, with NT$7.17 billion estimated for the whole of this year, the brokerage said.

WOOD PRODUCTS

Green River eyes China

Thailand-based wood board manufacturer Green River Holding Co might benefit from growing demand in China this year, as Beijing is to ban commercial logging next year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Thursday last week. The company also has a chance to penetrate China’s particle-board market, as the need for such items is increasing, Yuanta said in the report. Green River told an investors’ conference on Wednesday last week that it has expanded capacity for wood boards and particle boards and that it is to keep developing value-added products.

TECHNOLOGY

Largan target raised

Citigroup Global Markets Inc has raised its target price for shares of Largan Precision Co (大立光) from NT$4,000 to NT$5,100, as the smartphone-camera lens supplier is expected to benefit from the rising adoption of dual lenses in the global industry. China’s Vivo Electronics Corp (維沃移動通信) is using Largan’s dual lenses in its new smartphone models, Citigroup said.