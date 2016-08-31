Hiwin to produce robotics with 3D vision next year

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Hiwin Technologies Corp (上銀), one of the nation’s leading machinery makers, yesterday said it will start mass production of its new automated robotics with 3D vision next year.

The new robotics will be outfitted with 3D depth sensors developed by local chip designer Etron Technology Inc (鈺創), Hiwin chairman Eric Chuo (卓永財) told reporters at a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

Hiwin already uses Etron’s 2D sensors in its industrial robotics.

Chuo said he expects strong demand in the near future for “smart” machinery tools and 3D sensors, which are the key components for upgrading machinery to Industry 4.0.

He was speaking at a news conference held by the nation’s four major machinery and semiconductor industry associations after they signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop “smart” machinery.

The collaboration between the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (台灣半導體協會), Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International, Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robotics Association (台灣智慧自動化與機器人協會) and Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessory Builders’ Association (臺灣區工具機暨零組件工業同業公會) is the first effort made by different industries to work together to develop “smart” industrial robotics.

The aim is to help elevate Taiwan’s industry to the next level, or the so-called Industry 4.0.

The memorandum states that semiconductor companies will develop chips for advanced machinery tools such as accelerometers and motor controllers.

“We are seeing the buds of local smart machinery industry as companies start to integrate their advantages,” Chuo said. “We should see some early results next year.”

Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) said that the government has set up a framework to help foster the “smart” machinery industry, but support is needed from different industries.

With the aid of local semiconductor companies’ technologies, machinery tool manufacturers will be able to develop niche products, Lee said.

The Executive Yuan last month approved the plan for a series of hardware upgrades at factories in Taichung as part of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) five innovative industries policy to stimulate the economy.

The plan is to create a machinery industry environment that is digitally interlinked and turn Taichung into the global capital of “smart” machinery.

The first Industry 4.0 factories are expected to be built in Taichung and then spread toward Changhua, Chiayi and Nantou counties.