UN special envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer on Wednesday met with the head of its military-installed government and called on him to urgently halt all violence, support a political path back to civilian rule and democracy, and allow the country’s imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to return home and meet with her.
On her first mission to the strife-torn country, Heyzer also passed along UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ extreme concern about Myanmar’s humanitarian, security, economic and political crisis, and reiterated his call for the release of all political prisoners.
She also urged Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to impose a moratorium on executions, following the recent executions of four political advocates that drew worldwide condemnation.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Heyzer’s statement on her two-day visit was released as she left the country, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said, adding that she was not able to meet Aung San Suu Kyi, but hopes they can meet in the future.
Haq said Heyzer and the general had “a good discussion,” and the UN would see whether her key demands are carried out, adding that the UN is to “continue to push on those points.”
Heyzer’s statement said she and Min Aung Hlaing “agreed to engage in frank conversations, focusing on the need for inclusive solutions to a peaceful and democratic Myanmar, reflective of the will of the people.”
State-run MRTV television said that Heyzer and Min Aung Hlaing exchanged views on promoting trust and cooperation between Myanmar and the UN. It did not provide any details on the talks in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw.
Heyzer’s statement said that in the meeting with the general and his senior advisers, she communicated pragmatic steps the military must take to de-escalate conflict and reduce the suffering of the country’s people.
It called the meeting “part of broader efforts by the United Nations to urgently support an effective and peaceful Myanmar-led political pathway to return to civilian rule based on the will and the needs of the people.”
Myanmar has been wracked by violent unrest since the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year. The army’s takeover prevented her National League for Democracy party from beginning a second term in office.
Much of the international community, including Myanmar’s fellow members in ASEAN, have expressed frustration at the hard line the generals have taken in resisting reform.
Myanmar’s military rulers agreed to a five-point ASEAN plan in April last year to restore peace and stability to the country, including an immediate halt to violence and a dialogue among all parties, but the military has made little effort to implement the plan.
An earlier statement from Heyzer’s office said she called for “immediate and specific de-escalation steps including ending aerial bombing and the burning of civilian houses and infrastructure.”
“UN engagement does not in any way confer legitimacy” on the military government, she said in her statement upon leaving Myanmar.
“The people of Myanmar have the right to democracy and self-determination free from fear and want, which will only be possible by the good will and efforts of all stakeholders in an inclusive process,” she said.
