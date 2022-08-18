NASA rocket emerges for debut moon orbit launch

Reuters





NASA’s gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, on Tuesday began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad ahead of the behemoth’s debut test flight this month.

The 98m-tall rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space — without any humans — on Aug. 29.

It would be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the moon for NASA’s Artemis program, the US’ multibillion-dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface as practice for future missions to Mars.

NASA’s Artemis I moon rocket is rolled toward Launch Pad Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

The Space Launch System, whose development during the past decade has been led by Boeing Co, emerged from its assembly building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at about 10pm on Tuesday and began a 6km trek to its launchpad.

Moving less than 1.6kph, the rollout was to take about 11 hours.

Sitting atop the rocket is NASA’s Orion astronaut capsule, built by Lockheed Martin Corp. It is designed to separate from the rocket in space, ferry humans toward the moon and rendezvous with a separate spacecraft that would take astronauts to the lunar surface.

NASA’s Artemis I moon rocket is rolled toward Launch Pad Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Joel Kowsky / NASA

For the Aug. 29 mission, called Artemis I, the Orion capsule would launch atop the Space Launch System without any humans and orbit the moon before returning to Earth for an ocean splashdown 42 days later.

If bad launch weather or a minor technical issue triggers a delay on Aug. 29, NASA has backup launch dates on Sept. 2 and 5.