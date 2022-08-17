Just two possible COVID-19 cases have sparked chaotic scenes in Shanghai, with crowds of people seen running out of a building and an Ikea store to try and escape a lockdown under China’s strict COVID-19 rules.
The country’s “zero COVID-19” strategy involves snap lockdowns and quarantines, sometimes over just a handful of cases, and the measures have sparked anxiety and anger in some cities.
Videos widely shared on social media and verified by Agence France-Presse showed a small group of personnel, wearing personal protective equipment, trying to keep the main doors of a Shanghai building closed on Friday after a worker there was identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case.
Photo: Bloomberg Warning: Smoking can damage your health
A large crowd is then seen bursting past the outnumbered staff, running away from the building as onlookers film the scene on their mobile phones.
Some people were seen dragging what appeared to be a metal barricade several meters as they fled the mall.
Close contacts could face days of quarantine and monitoring under China’s health rules.
Similar scenes unfolded at an Ikea store in Shanghai’s Xuhui District on Saturday, when health authorities tried to lock down customers on site over an “abnormal” test result.
Video clips shared online showed a large group of people trying to leave.
In one scene, screams are heard as personnel try to keep doors closed. The crowd eventually pushes its way through the door and people are seen running past to try and get out.
The 25 million residents of Shanghai — China’s biggest city — have grappled with harsh COVID-19 rules since earlier this year, when it was sealed off for two months to contain an outbreak.
The measures battered business activity and some residents reported trouble accessing food and non-COVID-19 medical care.
They also sparked protests by frustrated residents against the authorities.
Anger has spilled over in the southern island of Hainan, where more than 80,000 tourists were stranded in the resort city of Sanya earlier this month because of a COVID-19 flare-up.
Travelers there have been protesting, with social media posts last weekend showing crowds on the street shouting for local leaders to meet with them.
RE-EDUCATION: The ambassador to Australia told reporters that he understood there ‘might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China’ China’s ambassador to Australia yesterday said that Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on its “one China” principle. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) repeatedly told the National Press Club in Canberra that the US was to blame for the recent escalation in tensions, adding that China’s decision to launch ballistic missiles in live-fire exercises in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “legitimate and justified.” Xiao said that after a “good start” with the new government of Australian Prime Minister
Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang (王) wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago, but those hopes were dashed by China’s ballooning property crisis. Saddled with nearly US$300,000 in debt and with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old decided he had enough and stopped making mortgage payments. He is among numerous home buyers across dozens of cities in China who have boycotted payments over fears that their properties will not be completed by cash-strapped, debt-laden developers. “They said construction would resume soon,” Wang said, only giving his surname. “But
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
A landmark sexual harassment case in China yesterday returned to court after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country’s fledgling #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan (周曉璇) stepped forward in 2018 to accuse state TV host Zhu Jun (朱軍) of forcibly kissing and groping her during her 2014 internship at the broadcaster. While the case of Zhou, now 29, inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm, a court ruled last year there was insufficient evidence to back her allegation. Zhou appealed, and returned to court for another hearing yesterday in Beijing. “I still feel