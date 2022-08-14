Thousands of foreigners, including Americans, are flocking to Montreal to get the monkeypox vaccine, which is in short supply in the US.
Canada’s second-largest city, about 70km north of the US border, has made the vaccine available to all those who consider themselves at risk.
Robb Stilson, an art director from Denver, Colorado, took advantage of the opportunity during a visit to Montreal last week.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It’s very difficult in the states to get vaccinated,” Stilson said, as he lined up to get a shot at a pop-up vaccination center together with his husband and two daughters. “I’ve friends who have waited eight or nine hours to get in.”
Because contact tracing is difficult, authorities in Montreal are offering the vaccine to all who are at risk to stem the spread of the virus.
“As tourists, they may participate in activities that may expose them and so in a way, we’re combatting the pandemic by letting them become vaccinated here so that they don’t transmit the infection either here or when they go back home,” McGill University Health Center infectious disease specialist Donald Vinh said.
Since the vaccination campaign was launched in mid-May. Montreal has inoculated 18,500 people, 13 percent of them foreigners.
The goal is to administer 25,000 doses and vaccinate 75-80 percent of the population considered to be at-risk, in particular men who have sex with men or with multiple partners.
“I hope the strategy used by the public health agency of Montreal is a beacon for other public health agencies to use as a vaccination strategy,” Vinh said.
In British Columbia, health authorities last week said they would no longer offer the vaccine to foreigners, citing limited supplies and that it was becoming more available in the US.
Faced with a lack of available doses, US health authorities on Tuesday authorized a new injection procedure which would make it possible to inoculate five times the number of people with the same amount of the drug.
As of Thursday, Canada has registered 1,059 confirmed cases of monkeypox, but authorities said signs of infections are beginning to slow.
RE-EDUCATION: The ambassador to Australia told reporters that he understood there ‘might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China’ China’s ambassador to Australia yesterday said that Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on its “one China” principle. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) repeatedly told the National Press Club in Canberra that the US was to blame for the recent escalation in tensions, adding that China’s decision to launch ballistic missiles in live-fire exercises in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “legitimate and justified.” Xiao said that after a “good start” with the new government of Australian Prime Minister
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
Screams from soldiers being tortured, overflowing cells, inhuman conditions, a regime of intimidation and murder. Inedible gruel, no communication with the outside world and days marked off with a home-made calendar written on a box of tea. This is what conditions are like inside Olenivka, a notorious detention center where dozens of Ukrainian soldiers burned to death late last month, said a former prisoner of the camp outside Donetsk in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine. Anna Vorosheva — a 45-year-old Ukrainian entrepreneur — gave a harrowing account to the Observer of her time inside the jail. She spent 100 days in Olenivka
A landmark sexual harassment case in China yesterday returned to court after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country’s fledgling #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan (周曉璇) stepped forward in 2018 to accuse state TV host Zhu Jun (朱軍) of forcibly kissing and groping her during her 2014 internship at the broadcaster. While the case of Zhou, now 29, inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm, a court ruled last year there was insufficient evidence to back her allegation. Zhou appealed, and returned to court for another hearing yesterday in Beijing. “I still feel