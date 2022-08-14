Salman Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after an Iranian fatwa ordered his killing, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye following a stabbing attack at a literary event in New York state on Friday.
The Indian-born British-American author of The Satanic Verses, which sparked fury among some Muslims who believed it was blasphemous, had to be airlifted to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, for emergency surgery following the attack.
His agent said in a statement obtained by the New York Times that “the news is not good.”
Photo: screengrab from Twitter user @HoratioGates3 via Reuters
“Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” agent Andrew Wylie said, adding that Rushdie could not speak.
Carl LeVan, an American University politics professor attending the literary event, said that the assailant rushed onto the stage where Rushdie was seated and “stabbed him repeatedly and viciously.”
Several people ran to the stage and took the suspect to the ground before a New York State Police trooper present at the event arrested him. A doctor in the audience administered medical care until emergency first responders arrived.
Photo: Reuters
State police identified the suspected attacker as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from Fairfield, New Jersey, adding that he stabbed Rushdie in the neck as well as the abdomen. The motive for the stabbing remains unclear.
An interviewer onstage, 73-year-old Ralph Henry Reese, was also injured in the face, but has been released from a hospital, police said.
The attack took place at the Chautauqua Institution, which hosts arts programs in a lakeside community 110km south of Buffalo.
“What many of us witnessed today was a violent expression of hate that shook us to our core,” the Chautauqua Institution said in a statement.
LeVan, a Chautauqua regular, said the suspect “was trying to stab him as many times as possible before he was subdued,” adding that he believed the man “was trying to kill” Rushdie.
“There were gasps of horror and panic from the crowd,” the professor said.
Rushdie, 75, was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel, Midnight’s Children, in 1981, which won international praise and Britain’s prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.
His 1988 book The Satanic Verses transformed his life when Iran’s first supreme leader, ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or religious decree, ordering his killing.
The novel was considered by some Muslims as disrespectful of Islam and the Prophet Mohammed.
Conservative media in Iran hailed the attack on Rushdie, with the state-owned Kayhan saying the “neck of the devil” had been “cut by a razor.”
“Bravo to this courageous and duty-conscious man who attacked the apostate and depraved Salman Rushdie in New York,” said the newspaper, whose chief was appointed by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
RE-EDUCATION: The ambassador to Australia told reporters that he understood there ‘might be a process for the people in Taiwan to have a correct understanding of China’ China’s ambassador to Australia yesterday said that Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on its “one China” principle. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) repeatedly told the National Press Club in Canberra that the US was to blame for the recent escalation in tensions, adding that China’s decision to launch ballistic missiles in live-fire exercises in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “legitimate and justified.” Xiao said that after a “good start” with the new government of Australian Prime Minister
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
Screams from soldiers being tortured, overflowing cells, inhuman conditions, a regime of intimidation and murder. Inedible gruel, no communication with the outside world and days marked off with a home-made calendar written on a box of tea. This is what conditions are like inside Olenivka, a notorious detention center where dozens of Ukrainian soldiers burned to death late last month, said a former prisoner of the camp outside Donetsk in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine. Anna Vorosheva — a 45-year-old Ukrainian entrepreneur — gave a harrowing account to the Observer of her time inside the jail. She spent 100 days in Olenivka
A landmark sexual harassment case in China yesterday returned to court after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country’s fledgling #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan (周曉璇) stepped forward in 2018 to accuse state TV host Zhu Jun (朱軍) of forcibly kissing and groping her during her 2014 internship at the broadcaster. While the case of Zhou, now 29, inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm, a court ruled last year there was insufficient evidence to back her allegation. Zhou appealed, and returned to court for another hearing yesterday in Beijing. “I still feel