Parts of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef now have the highest levels of coral cover in decades, an Australian government report said yesterday.
Portions of the UNESCO heritage site showed a marked increase in coral cover in the past year, reaching levels not seen in 36 years of monitoring, the Australian Institute of Marine Science said.
Scientists surveying 87 sites said that northern and central parts of the reef had bounced back from damage more quickly than some had expected, thanks mainly to fast-growing Acropora — a branching coral that supports thousands of marine species.
Photo: AP
“These latest results demonstrate the reef can still recover in periods free of intense disturbances,” Australian Institute of Marine Science chief executive officer Paul Hardisty said.
Far from declaring victory, Hardisty warned that the gains could easily be reversed by cyclones, new bleaching events or crown-of-thorns outbreaks.
He pointed to a reversal in fortunes for the southern portion of the reef, which a year ago had appeared to be on the mend, but was now in decline again.
“This shows how vulnerable the reef is to the continued acute and severe disturbances that are occurring more often, and are longer-lasting,” he said.
Coral coverage has increased by 36 percent across sites monitored in the northern part of the reef, up from 27 percent last year.
However, the picture was less encouraging as the scientists moved south, with a smaller increase in cover in the reef’s central belt and a marked decrease in coral cover in the south.
The spread of coral-killing crown-of-thorns starfish has also taken a toll.
Only lobbying by the Australian government stopped the reef from being labeled “in danger” by UNESCO — a potentially devastating blow to the tourism industry.
Many fear that the speeding rate of damage could cause the reef to be destroyed entirely.
Marine scientist Terry Hughes said it was “good news” that coral was regrowing, but warned that the species driving the recovery were vulnerable to ocean warming.
Replacing large, old, slow-growing corals that had defined the reef was likely “no longer possible,” Hughes said.
“Instead we’re seeing partial reassembly of fast-growing, weedy corals before the next disturbance,” he said.
Zoe Richards, a researcher at the Coral Conservation and Research Group at Curtin University, also cautioned against over-optimism.
“This recovery trend is driven by a handful of Acropora species, which often grow in a boom-and-bust pattern,” Richards said. “This means that the next thermal stress event could easily decimate these coral communities once again.”
“We are already finding evidence that each mass bleaching event leads to local extinctions of rarer species, so the short-term success of a handful of fast-growing coral species masks the full story about the largely hidden losses of biodiversity,” she said.
At least two Hong Kong dancers were injured on Thursday after being hit by a falling screen at a concert of boy band Mirror. Footage of the incident circulated online showed a group of white-clad dancers performing onstage at the Hong Kong Coliseum when a giant overhead video screen fell and crushed a man. The screen then toppled onto at least one other person before the remaining performers rushed to help. Mirror manager Ahfa Wong (黃慧君) later took to the stage to apologize and asked the audience to leave, video clips circulated online showed. Two male dancers were taken to hospital while conscious shortly
URGENT CALL: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency pleaded to gain access to the plant, saying ‘every principle of nuclear safety has been violated The UN’s nuclear chief on Tuesday warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control,” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. “Every principle of nuclear safety has been
‘SPIRITUAL SALES’: Experts have accused the South Korean-founded organization of exploiting members using promises of absolution and guilt over Japan’s wartime past The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe by a man resentful of the Unification Church has resurfaced years of controversy over the group. Police say that Tetsuya Yamagami targeted Abe because he believed the former prime minister supported a “certain group” to which the man’s mother had made large donations. In a letter published by local media, Yamagami accused Abe of supporting the Unification Church and expressed resentment toward the group, which has confirmed his mother’s membership. Former followers, lawyers and academics who study the church say reported details on Yamagami’s family fit a common pattern in Japan. Yamagami’s mother reportedly joined
COLLISION WITH REALITY: The leading contender in the British Conservative Party would face harsh economic and political obstacles to her bold reforms, analysts said British Secretary of State Liz Truss looks to be an increasingly strong favorite to overcome British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as British Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Her next target to convince would be the British civil service. The 47-year-old has promised to start cutting taxes immediately if she turns her wide polling lead into a victory over Sunak when the governing Conservatives announce their next leader on Sept. 5. Truss has brushed off concerns about surging inflation and public debt to pin the blame for the UK’s lackluster performance on the stale thinking of the economic