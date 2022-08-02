Kosovo’s government yesterday accused neighboring Serbia of trying to destabilize the nation as ethnic Serbs blocked roads and conducted other incidents in the north apparently in a dispute over vehicle license plates and identity cards.
Officials in Kosovo had decided to resume the practice of requiring vehicles that enter from Serbia to replace Serbian license plates with Kosovar plates. The reverse is required by Serbia for vehicles from Kosovo that go to Serbia.
Kosovo is also planning to block its ethnic Serb minority from using only Serbian identity cards when crossing the border.
A Kosovar government statement said that many “aggressive acts” like road blocking and shooting in the northern areas dominated by ethnic Serbs were committed on Sunday and charged that they were incited by Serbia.
After discussions with European and US partners, the “reciprocity” license plate and identity card plan was being postponed for a month, until Sept. 1, the government said.
Kosovo was part of Serbia until an armed uprising in 1998-1999 by the territory’s ethnic Albanian majority triggered a bloody crackdown by Serbia.
A NATO bombing campaign to force Serbia’s troops out of Kosovo ended the war, but Serbia refuses to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and President Vjosa Osmani blamed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for the protests.
“Vucic and [Petar] Petkovic are the main responsible persons for the riots,” Kurti wrote on Facebook.
Petkovic is Belgrade’s official in charge of Kosovo.
Osmani wrote on Facebook that “Vucic’s efforts to destabilize Kosovo” would fail.
Vucic responded by saying that “we’ve never been in a more complex situation than today,” and blamed Kosovo for the escalating tensions over the licenses plates and ID cards.
He accused Kosovo of trying to make itself into a victim and “taking advantage of the mood in the world where they think they can play cards,” he said, saying that Kurti is trying to be seen in the same light as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Vukic said Kosovo cannot stop its ethnic Serbs from using Serbian identity cards when they cross the border.
The NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo said it was monitoring the “tense” situation in northern Kosovo and was “prepared to intervene if stability is jeopardized.”
The force said it would “take whatever measures are necessary to keep a safe and secure environment in Kosovo at all times, in line with its UN mandate.”
The mission has about 3,800 troops from 28 nations.
At least two Hong Kong dancers were injured on Thursday after being hit by a falling screen at a concert of boy band Mirror. Footage of the incident circulated online showed a group of white-clad dancers performing onstage at the Hong Kong Coliseum when a giant overhead video screen fell and crushed a man. The screen then toppled onto at least one other person before the remaining performers rushed to help. Mirror manager Ahfa Wong (黃慧君) later took to the stage to apologize and asked the audience to leave, video clips circulated online showed. Two male dancers were taken to hospital while conscious shortly
Handmade in jail, the Chinese characters on Hong Kong’s old road signs have a distinct style that a group of enthusiasts has painstakingly documented and turned into a new digital font called Prison Gothic. Their leader, Gary Yau, said he became interested in them when he was a boy, even learning to write some characters by copying them from road signs. As signs made with computer-generated text began to replace the old ones, Yau began a personal quest in 2016 to record the handmade characters, imperfections and all. “I want to preserve this local, visual culture,” 24-year-old Yau said. “The search and collection
‘SPIRITUAL SALES’: Experts have accused the South Korean-founded organization of exploiting members using promises of absolution and guilt over Japan’s wartime past The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe by a man resentful of the Unification Church has resurfaced years of controversy over the group. Police say that Tetsuya Yamagami targeted Abe because he believed the former prime minister supported a “certain group” to which the man’s mother had made large donations. In a letter published by local media, Yamagami accused Abe of supporting the Unification Church and expressed resentment toward the group, which has confirmed his mother’s membership. Former followers, lawyers and academics who study the church say reported details on Yamagami’s family fit a common pattern in Japan. Yamagami’s mother reportedly joined
COLLISION WITH REALITY: The leading contender in the British Conservative Party would face harsh economic and political obstacles to her bold reforms, analysts said British Secretary of State Liz Truss looks to be an increasingly strong favorite to overcome British Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as British Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Her next target to convince would be the British civil service. The 47-year-old has promised to start cutting taxes immediately if she turns her wide polling lead into a victory over Sunak when the governing Conservatives announce their next leader on Sept. 5. Truss has brushed off concerns about surging inflation and public debt to pin the blame for the UK’s lackluster performance on the stale thinking of the economic