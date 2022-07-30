French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to his presidential palace for a dinner that marks another step in the prince’s diplomatic rehabilitation — a move that has drawn harsh criticism in France after the gruesome killing of US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
The visit from the prince of the oil-rich state comes as France and other European nations are seeking to secure sources of energy to lessen their dependence on oil and gas supplies from Russia amid its war on Ukraine. France is also a major weapons and defense supplier to Gulf nations.
This was the second stop — after Greece — of the crown prince’s first official visit to the EU since Khashoggi’s death.
Photo: AFP
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Macron could be counted on to raise human rights concerns with the prince, while also seeking to secure energy supplies from elsewhere than Russia.
“Obviously, this isn’t about casting aside our principles. It’s not about calling into question our commitment in favor of human rights. The president will surely have an opportunity to talk about this with Mr Mohammed bin Salman,” Borne said.
However, she added: “In a context where we know that Russia is cutting, is threatening to cut, and is again cutting gas supplies and where we have tensions over energy prices, I think the French would not understand if we didn’t talk to the countries that are the exact producers of energy.”
Russian energy corporation Gazprom on Wednesday cut the amount of natural gas flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe to 20 percent of capacity, blaming technical problems. However, Germany called it a deliberate move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine.
European nations are rushing to bolster gas storage levels for winter amid fears that Russia could completely cut off gas exports — which are used for industry and to generate electricity and heat homes — to try to gain political leverage over the bloc.
Hours before the leaders’ meeting, the crown prince was targeted in a legal complaint filed on Thursday in a Paris court by a human rights group that alleged his complicity in Khashoggi’s killing.
A Washington-based group, Democracy for the Arab World Now, called on French authorities to open a criminal investigation into the crown prince. The group said it filed a complaint arguing that the prince was an accomplice to the torture of Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and his disappearance.
It said two other rights groups backed its call for a French investigation and that the prince should not have immunity from prosecution because he is not Saudi Arabia’s head of state.
The Paris prosecutors’ office said it had no information about the complaint.
The prince’s trip is being seen as far from noble from other rights groups, too.
“By meeting with the crown prince on French soil, while Saudi dissidents remain wrongfully detained, trapped in the country through travel bans and targeted abroad, President Macron risks contributing to the dangerous normalization of a brutal man,” Justice Initiative executive director James Goldston said.
Macron’s dinner would cap a long day for the French leader: He was in Guinea-Bissau, wrapping up a three-nation, four-day tour of Africa, on Thursday morning.
The Elysee palace said the war in Ukraine will be high on the working dinner’s agenda and that Macron would address “human rights,” without elaborating.
A press spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the French presidency’s customary practice, said: “We have constantly said that the facts [of the killing] should be established.”
Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, is to buy tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea, the government said on Friday as Warsaw shores up its defenses. “Next week, we are signing deals,” Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. The deal includes 48 FA-50 light combat fighter jets, 180 K2 “Black Panther” tanks and an undefined number of K9 howitzers, the Web site wPolityce quoted Blaszczak as saying. The first batch of howitzers and tanks are to arrive at the end of the year, and the planes are to arrive next year, he added, without providing further details
LONDON ARREST: An Australian activist said the e-mailed threat was meant to frame him after he staged a peaceful protest outside the UK office Australian activist Drew Pavlou has been arrested in the UK over a false “bomb threat” delivered to the Chinese embassy in London that he claims came from a fake e-mail address designed to frame him. Pavlou said the “absurd” e-mail claimed he would blow up the embassy over Beijing’s oppression of its Uighur Muslim minority, but that it was fabricated by the embassy to have him arrested. Pavlou said he held a “small peaceful human rights protest” carrying a Uighur flag outside the Chinese embassy in central London, adding that the embassy reported him to police as a terrorist in retaliation. The fake
Handmade in jail, the Chinese characters on Hong Kong’s old road signs have a distinct style that a group of enthusiasts has painstakingly documented and turned into a new digital font called Prison Gothic. Their leader, Gary Yau, said he became interested in them when he was a boy, even learning to write some characters by copying them from road signs. As signs made with computer-generated text began to replace the old ones, Yau began a personal quest in 2016 to record the handmade characters, imperfections and all. “I want to preserve this local, visual culture,” 24-year-old Yau said. “The search and collection
Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi City yesterday said they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks. Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes. However, a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites. “All of Yamaguchi City is surrounded by mountains and it’s not rare to see monkeys,” a city official from the agricultural department said, declining to give her name. “But