The leaders of Japan and Indonesia yesterday agreed to bolster their ties in maritime security and their cooperation on climate change, energy and investment.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at a joint news conference after holding talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Tokyo, said Japan would provide support to “further reinforce Indonesian maritime security capability to ensure peace and safety at sea in the Indo-Pacific region.”
Kishida also announced that Tokyo is loaning ￥43.6 billion (US$319 million) to fund Indonesian infrastructure projects and disaster prevention.
Photo: AFP
Widodo’s Japan visit follows his trip to China, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and formally invited him to the G20 summit in Bali in the fall. The two leaders on Tuesday also discussed issues ranging from trade to maritime cooperation.
While Indonesia and China enjoy generally positive ties, Jakarta has expressed concern about Chinese encroachment on its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety.
Widodo’s comments in Tokyo focused on investment, energy and the G20 summit. Widodo welcomed new Japanese investments and asked for Japan’s support in new technology involving clean energy, infrastructure, medicine, agriculture and natural resources.
“In particular, I invite Japan to support the acceleration of Indonesia’s net-zero emission target through advocating innovative technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia technology,” he said.
Japan is promoting mixing hydrogen and ammonia at coal-fired power plants as a way to lower emissions.
Kishida also said that Japan is researching whether it can provide Japanese patrol vessels for Indonesia to build its maritime capabilities.
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force is participating for the first time in the Garuda Shield multilateral training exercise hosted by Indonesia next month, Kishida said.
The Japan Self-Defence Forces would take part in the Garuda Shield joint military exercises to be held in Indonesia from Monday with the US, Australia and others, he said.
The annual exercises, typically between Indonesia and the US, would be “significantly larger in scope and scale” than in previous years, the US has said.
While Japan promotes a “free and open” Indo-Pacific vision of security and trade with the US and other democracies and friendly nations in the region that share concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness, the two leaders did not mention the country by name.
Widodo said Indonesia, as chair of ASEAN next year, and Japan, as chair of the G7 summit, would continue to cooperate for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, is to buy tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea, the government said on Friday as Warsaw shores up its defenses. “Next week, we are signing deals,” Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. The deal includes 48 FA-50 light combat fighter jets, 180 K2 “Black Panther” tanks and an undefined number of K9 howitzers, the Web site wPolityce quoted Blaszczak as saying. The first batch of howitzers and tanks are to arrive at the end of the year, and the planes are to arrive next year, he added, without providing further details
LONDON ARREST: An Australian activist said the e-mailed threat was meant to frame him after he staged a peaceful protest outside the UK office Australian activist Drew Pavlou has been arrested in the UK over a false “bomb threat” delivered to the Chinese embassy in London that he claims came from a fake e-mail address designed to frame him. Pavlou said the “absurd” e-mail claimed he would blow up the embassy over Beijing’s oppression of its Uighur Muslim minority, but that it was fabricated by the embassy to have him arrested. Pavlou said he held a “small peaceful human rights protest” carrying a Uighur flag outside the Chinese embassy in central London, adding that the embassy reported him to police as a terrorist in retaliation. The fake
Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi City yesterday said they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks. Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes. However, a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites. “All of Yamaguchi City is surrounded by mountains and it’s not rare to see monkeys,” a city official from the agricultural department said, declining to give her name. “But
‘MY DECISION’: With a WHO committee unable to reach a consensus, the director-general acted to help prompt a coordinated international response to the outbreak The WHO on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 17,000 people in 74 countries, to be a global health emergency, the highest alarm it can sound. “I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference. A committee of experts met on Thursday, but was unable to reach a consensus, so it fell to him to decide whether to trigger the highest alert, he said. “WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European