US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy plan next month to visit the Solomon Islands, where their fathers fought in World War II and the US is in a modern-day battle for influence with strategic rival China.
Sherman and her delegation are to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal during their Aug. 6 to 8 visit, and meet with senior officials “to highlight the enduring relationship between the United States and Solomon Islands” and plans to open a US embassy in the capital, Honiara, a senior state department official said on Sunday.
Sherman will be just the latest senior US official to visit the Pacific region as Washington steps up efforts to push back against Chinese diplomatic inroads.
Photo: Reuters
As well as Kennedy — whose father, former US president John F. Kennedy, took part in the Solomon Islands campaign as a patrol boat captain in World War II — Sherman’s delegation will include US Marine Corps Lieutenant General Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, and the Marine Corps commander for the Pacific, Lieutenant General Stephen Rudder.
The state department official said the visit would also be of personal interest to Sherman, whose father, Mal Sherman, was a marine wounded at the Battle of Guadalcanal, which began between US and allied and Japanese forces in August 1942.
The six-month battle marked the start of US-led offensive operations in the Pacific, showing the strategic importance of the Solomons that endures today.
In Honiara, Wendy Sherman will deliver remarks at a US-organized ceremony on Skyline Ridge, site of the US Guadalcanal Memorial, as well as at a Solomon Islands-hosted memorial at Bloody Ridge. She will also attend memorial events organized by the Solomon Islands and Japan, now a close US ally.
“These events will recognize the service and sacrifice of those who fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal, including US and Allied forces, the people of Solomon Islands, and the people of Japan,” the official said.
A state department spokesperson said Washington was seeking to “significantly deepen” engagement with the Pacific islands “and embark on a new positive chapter ... with increased American presence where we will commit to work with the Pacific Islands in the short- and long-term to address the most pressing issues that they face.
“The deputy secretary’s trip to the South Pacific reflects the deep United States’ investment in the region,” the spokesperson added.
China has been seeking to boost economic, military and police links with Pacific island nations hungry for foreign investment. Washington has stressed its historical ties to the Pacific, especially shared sacrifices during World War II, and vowed to commit more resources.
Beijing’s growing influence was highlighted by its security pact with the Solomon Islands this year, a move that fanned concerns in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.
In February, Antony Blinken became the first USsecretary of State to visit Fiji in 40 years. While there, he announced a plan to open an embassy in the Solomon Islands and called the Pacific “the region for the future.”
Washington has yet to give a date for the opening of the embassy.
Poland, a NATO member bordering Ukraine, is to buy tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea, the government said on Friday as Warsaw shores up its defenses. “Next week, we are signing deals,” Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. The deal includes 48 FA-50 light combat fighter jets, 180 K2 “Black Panther” tanks and an undefined number of K9 howitzers, the Web site wPolityce quoted Blaszczak as saying. The first batch of howitzers and tanks are to arrive at the end of the year, and the planes are to arrive next year, he added, without providing further details
LONDON ARREST: An Australian activist said the e-mailed threat was meant to frame him after he staged a peaceful protest outside the UK office Australian activist Drew Pavlou has been arrested in the UK over a false “bomb threat” delivered to the Chinese embassy in London that he claims came from a fake e-mail address designed to frame him. Pavlou said the “absurd” e-mail claimed he would blow up the embassy over Beijing’s oppression of its Uighur Muslim minority, but that it was fabricated by the embassy to have him arrested. Pavlou said he held a “small peaceful human rights protest” carrying a Uighur flag outside the Chinese embassy in central London, adding that the embassy reported him to police as a terrorist in retaliation. The fake
North Korea could send workers to two Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said — a move that would pose a challenge to international sanctions against the North’s nuclear weapons program. NK News, a Seoul-based Web site, reported that Matsegora said North Korean workers could help rebuild the war-shattered infrastructure in the self-proclaimed people’s republics in Donetsk and Luhansk. Matsegora said there were potentially “a lot of opportunities” for economic cooperation between the North and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region, despite UN sanctions. NK News said he told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview
Every day, Indian octogenarian Kaleem Ullah Khan wakes at dawn, prays, then ambles about 1.6km to his 120-year-old mango tree, which he has coaxed into producing more than 300 varieties of the beloved fruit over the years. His footsteps quicken as he draws nearer and his eyes light up as he peers closely at the branches through his spectacles, caressing the leaves and sniffing the fruit to see if any are ripe. “This is my prize of toiling hard in the scorching sun for decades,” the 82-year-old said in his orchard in the small town of Malihabad. “For the naked eye, it’s just