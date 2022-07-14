US first lady sorry after remark about Latinos causes stir

AP, WASHINGTON





US first lady Jill Biden on Tuesday apologized for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

“The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” Jill Biden’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, wrote on Twitter.

The first lady flew to San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza.

US first lady Jill Biden, second right, and Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, third right, listen to an explanation by a Library of Congress specialist during a tour of the US Library of Congress in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

She also spoke at a Democratic Party fundraiser at a private home before she returned to Washington.

However, Biden’s attempt at a compliment floundered when she described Latino diversity “as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”

She also badly mispronounced “bodegas,” small stores in urban areas typically specializing in Hispanic groceries.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offense on social media, with the journalists’ organization writing on Twitter: “We are not tacos.”

“Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region,” the association said.

The association said the first lady and her speech writers should “take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities.”

Hispanic voters generally favor Democrats, though the group’s support patterns vary widely in different parts of the US, and Latino support for the Democratic presidential candidate softened in 2020 compared with 2016, Pew Research Center data showed.