The Tokyo District Court yesterday ordered four former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) to pay ￥13 trillion (US$95 billion) in damages to the operator of the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, Japan Broadcasting Corp reported.
The ruling, in a civil case brought by TEPCO shareholders, marks the first time a court has found former executives responsible for the nuclear disaster, Japanese-language media reports said.
The court judged that the executives could have prevented the disaster if they had exercised due care, the reports said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
A TEPCO spokesperson declined to comment on the ruling.
“We understand that a ruling on the matter was handed down today, but we will refrain from answering questions on individual court cases,” the spokesperson said.
The ruling marks a departure from a criminal trial ruling in 2019, where the court found three TEPCO executives not guilty of professional negligence, judging that they could not have foreseen the tsunami that struck the nuclear power plant.
The criminal case has been appealed and the Tokyo High Court is expected to rule on the case next year.
The Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power disaster, triggered by a tsunami that hit the east coast of Japan in March 2011, was one of the world’s worst and generated massive cleanup, compensation and decommissioning costs for TEPCO.
The civil lawsuit, brought by TEPCO shareholders in 2012, demanded that five former Tepco executives pay the beleaguered company ￥22 trillion in compensation for ignoring warnings of a possible tsunami following the March 11, 2011, magnitude 9 Tohoku earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off Japan’s Oshika Peninsula.
Additional reporting by staff writer
